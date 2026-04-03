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Ramayana: Surabhi Dass on working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in Namit Malhotras grand epic, Aap naa chahte...

Ramayana: Surabhi Dass on working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in Namit Malhotra’s grand epic, ‘Aap naa chahte…’

Surabhi Dass talks about her role in the cinematic retelling of Ramayana, her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and the challenges of bringing the epic to life on screen.

The excitement around the upcoming epic Ramayana: Part 1 directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has reached new heights. Recently, a special glimpse of the film was revealed on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and to celebrate the 50th birthday of producer Namit Malhotra. This moment brought attention to the immense scale, which promises to be a visual spectacle, however some technical aspects also grabbed attention of netizens, which also led to a huge discussion. Surabhi Dass, actress known for her role in Nima Denzongpa and Dada Tumi Dusto Bor, is one of the leads in Ramayana. In an exclusive interview, Surabhi shared her experience working with stellar actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, shedding light on the personal and professional dynamics on set.

What did Surabhi Das say about Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Ramayana, and Surabhi Dass portrays Urmila, the wife of Lakshman. Surabhi described him as introverted, calm and graceful, qualities that suit his portrayal of Lord Rama perfectly. According to Surabhi, Ranbir’s commitment to staying in character even when the cameras weren’t rolling left a lasting impression. She recalls, “Aap naa chahte hue bhi aap dekhoge hi unke taraf! His aura is such that you feel like you’re standing in front of a divine figure.”

Surabhi emphasizes how Ranbir’s ability to remain in character even off-camera was a true testament to his skill and commitment to his craft. His silent energy created a unique atmosphere on set, which left her and others in awe.

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Surabhi Das on Sai Pallavi

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Surabhi also shares her experiences working with Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in Ramayana. Surabhi’s character, Urmila, is Sita’s sister-in-law, and she describes Sai as “the sweetest person.” Surabhi found herself curious about the South Indian film industry and reached out to Sai for advice. Sai, ever gracious, shared insights into her experiences, helping Surabhi navigate the challenges of working on such a grand project.

Surabhi also recalls the challenges they faced with heavy outfits and jewelry, especially their lehengas. Sai guided her through the difficulties, suggesting helpful steps to manage the weight of the attire during their scenes.

Surabhi Dass and Ravie Dubey’s on-screen chemistry

Although Surabhi didn’t get to interact much with Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman, their shared scenes helped them bond. Surabhi appreciated Ravie’s down-to-earth nature and his insights into the shows he was producing. The chemistry between them on screen is expected to bring depth to their portrayal of the legendary couple.

More about Surabhi Das

The film draws from both Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana and Sant Tulsidas’ Shri Ramcharitmanas, ensuring a faithful yet fresh adaptation of this timeless epic. The film also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan in key roles.

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