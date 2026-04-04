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Ramayana Teaser: Did Sanjay Guptas khoda pahaad tweet target Ranbir Kapoors film? Filmmaker responds

Ramayana Teaser: Did Sanjay Gupta’s ‘khoda pahaad’ tweet target Ranbir Kapoor’s film? Filmmaker responds

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama impresses fans, but Sanjay Gupta’s cryptic tweet adds an unexpected twist to the conversation.

The internet had a moment on April 2, and it was all about Ramayana. When director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, fans couldn’t stop talking. From the grand visuals to the detailed VFX and Ranbir’s calm screen presence, everything clicked instantly online. But as the buzz settled into pure praise, a cryptic tweet from filmmaker Sanjay Gupta added a surprising twist.

Soon after the teaser dropped, Sanjay Gupta posted, “KHODA PAHAAD… NIKLA CHUHA.” The timing caught everyone’s attention. Social media users quickly began guessing: Was this a reaction to Ramayana?

KHODA PAHAAD… NIKLA CHUHA. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 2, 2026

Sanjay Gupta’s tweet: Coincidence or comment?

The tweet led to instant chatter online. Many users jumped into the comment section trying to connect the dots. One user wrote, “Ramayana ke teaser ke liye bol rahe hai,” while another defended the film, saying, “Kuch bhi! #Ramayana looks absolutely beautiful.” Adding more fuel to the discussion was another post by Gupta, now deleted, which read, “Obvious observation. VfX companies don’t win Oscars. The technicians do.” This line was seen by many as a possible indirect remark on DNEG, the VFX company working on Ramayana, which recently won an Oscar for Dune: Part Two.

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However, when asked directly, Sanjay Gupta cleared the air. “No, not at all. I don’t want to comment on it, and it’s not regarding Ramayana,” he said, putting an end to the speculation, at least officially.

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama: A first look that impressed

Before the teaser release in India, the team had already created buzz internationally. Ranbir Kapoor, along with Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari, unveiled the first look at a special event in Los Angeles.

Talking about the role, Ranbir shared, “Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

Celebrities react: ‘Just wow’ to ‘spectacular’

The reactions from the industry were quick and full of praise. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “O my god !! Insane !! Love it !! ❤️❤️,” while Bipasha Basu simply said, “Just WOW!.”

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand called it “SPECTACULAR,” adding that Ranbir has nailed the role of Lord Rama. Karan Johar also shared his excitement, praising Ranbir’s performance and calling the first look “divine.”

About Ramayana: Big cast, bigger plans

The film brings together a strong cast, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

For now, the film has clearly grabbed attention, for its visuals, its casting, and, unexpectedly, for a tweet that got everyone talking.

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