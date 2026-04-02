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Ramayana Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is FIRE, but VFX disappoints -Watch

Ramayana Teaser Review: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is FIRE, but VFX disappoints -Watch

Ramayana teaser is out and we witnessed Lord Ram, played by Ranbir Kapoor in a gigantic avatar. This can be his best work. but here's something that we didn't like about the teaser and it is...

Ramyana Teaser Review: The first glimpse of Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is finally out in India, and visuals and performances are widely praised by the audience. It’s a fantasy film that constantly takes references from Hindu mythology and goes extremely big on the VFX, but that is only something that annoys us. The film stars many biggies, and the teaser gives ample time to establish the arc of Ranbir Kapoor. However, one aspect that could have been better is the VFX, particularly in the opening sequence showing the killing of Jatayu, the vulture who sacrifices his life while trying to rescue Goddess Sita from Ravana during her abduction. In this scene, Jatayu battles Ravana in the sky but is ultimately struck down, and the visual effects feel underwhelming and not fully effective.

Lord Rama is revered as the greatest because he lived a life guided by duty over desire, sacrifice over self, and choices made for the greater good. The 2-minute-38-second teaser introduces Ram in this same spirit, accompanied by powerful background music.

The visuals are striking and impactful, reaching directly to the audience’s heart, though the VFX could have been utilised more effectively. Well, we hope the full movie can deliver an even more impressive cinematic experience, because based on the teaser, we wonder if the Ramayana franchise will be able to surpass its own budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

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In the Ramayana teaser, Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Ram is a calm and composed character. His aggressive and courageous side is also evident in changing circumstances. The characters of Lakshman and Sita are blurred in the teaser, focusing entirely on Ram. Although a glimpse of Ravana (actor Yash) is seen at the end of the teaser, his face is not shown.

Why Ramayana was released on Hanuman Jayanti?

What surprised us was that the makers chose Hanuman Jayanti 2026 to release the Ramayana teaser. They could have easily included glimpses of Lord Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol, in the teaser as well. If the focus was solely on Lord Ram, then why not release it on Ram Navami, which was just a week ago?

Watch the teaser of Ramayana:

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. Ramayana is a two-part series, the second part will release on Diwali 2027. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music is given by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman and lyrics are by Kumar Vishwas. Most importantly, the VFX is done by DNEG (8-time Academy Award winner).

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