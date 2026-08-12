Ramayana trailer gets mixed response from Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan, questions Kaikeyi’s styling

Mahabharat acor Gajendra Chauhan also spoke about the challenge of casting established Bollywood stars in mythological roles, says 'It is very difficult for that star image to be accepted'.

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Gajendra Chauhan on Ramayana trailer (Pic Collage)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer has been getting a lot of love from audiences, with fans praising the scale, visuals and performances. However, actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has a different take. In a recent interview with the Hindi Rush Podcast, Chauhan said he was “not impressed” by some parts of the trailer, although he praised Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Ram.

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan didn’t like Ramayana trailer?

Chauhan particularly pointed out the scene where Kaikeyi (played by Lara Dutta) asks King Dashrath to send Ram into exile. He felt the presentation did not have the emotional impact he expected and also questioned Kaikeyi’s styling. “I saw the Ramayana trailer. Personally, I am telling you, I was not impressed,” Chauhan said. He added, “I was not impressed by Kaikeyi’s scene where she asks for Ram’s exile. Her dressing, for one, is very modern. They have given her a modern sari.” Comparing it with his experience of working on BR Chopra’s Ramayan, he recalled that the Kaikeyi-Dashrath sequence was shot with great attention to the emotions of the characters. According to him, the scene is important because it shows how a family begins to fall apart after Kaikeyi is influenced by Manthara.

Chauhan also spoke about the challenge of casting established Bollywood stars in mythological roles. “Stars have an image. It is very difficult for that star image to be accepted in mythology. If you want to play these characters, you should not have too much of an image. You should not be too exposed to the public,” he said.

The actor explained that his own image as Yudhishthir was created through Mahabharat. “The image that was created for me came from Mahabharat, because before that I didn’t have an image,” he said. Talking about Ranbir, he added, “Here, Ranbir Kapoor has his own image. He is a very big star. Now he is playing Ram.”

However, Chauhan made it clear that he liked Ranbir’s appearance as Ram. “He is looking good, no doubt. He looks very good in the get-up,” he said. He also pointed out that audiences already have their own idea of what Lord Ram should look like. “We had an image of Ram in our imagination — that he would have a long nose, that he would look like a king, that kind of look,” he said.

At the same time, he admitted that it is too early to judge the film based only on its trailer. “Until the film is released and we see it in its totality, it is a little difficult to comment,” he said.

Gajendra Chauhan praises Arun Govil’s casting as Dashrath

While Chauhan had reservations about certain parts of the trailer, he strongly praised the casting of Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Govil famously played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayan in the late 1980s. “I think the best casting is Arun Govil as Dashrath,” Chauhan said. He explained why he found the casting interesting, saying, “He was Ram 40 years ago. After 40 years, he has grown into Dashrath. He has become a father.” Calling Govil a “fantastic actor”, Chauhan said he believes he will do justice to the role.

Tiwari’s Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavan, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil plays Dashrath, while Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi. Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Saurabh Sachdeva are also part of the cast.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in India on November 8, 2026. The first part will follow Ram’s early years, his relationship with Sita, their marriage and the beginning of his 14-year exile. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027.