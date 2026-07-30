Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor’s and Sai Pallavi’s performance wins hearts, but it’s Yash who leaves everyone speechless

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has arrived with grand visuals, powerful performances, and an emotional glimpse into one of India's greatest epics. Ramayana: Part 1 will release in cinemas worldwide during Diwali 2026 (November 2026), with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.

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Ramayana trailer out now (PC: YouTube)

Months of anticipation have finally come to an end as the trailer for Ramayana has been released. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the story, but it offers enough to leave viewers impressed and curious about what’s to come. Rather than revealing every major plot point, the trailer carefully introduces its world, key characters and emotional tone. It balances spectacle with storytelling, giving viewers just enough to get excited while keeping the biggest surprises under wraps. Ramayana’s VFX is being done by the Oscar-winning global VFX studio DNEG (Double Negative). The background score by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman also adds weight to several key moments. From the visuals to the performances, there is plenty to unpack, and here’s everything that you need to know about Ramayana trailer.

Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash command attention in every frame

One of the biggest talking points is Ranbir Kapoor’s restrained portrayal of Lord Ram. Instead of making the character overly dramatic, he appears calm, composed, and dignified. Though his screen time in the trailer is limited, his expressions and body language suggest a performance built on quiet strength rather than spectacle.

Sai Pallavi also leaves a strong impression as Sita. Sai Pallavi described playing Sita as a “blessing” rather than a choice, stating she felt chosen for the role and aimed to present the best and purest version of herself. While the trailer only offers brief glimpses of her, she brings warmth and grace to the character, making her presence feel significant.

Yash, meanwhile, steals much of the spotlight as Ravana. His towering screen presence, intense look and commanding dialogue delivery immediately establish him as a formidable antagonist. Many viewers have already praised his transformation, with several calling him one of the trailer’s biggest highlights.

Ramayana trailer: Visuals, VFX, and music raise expectations

Ramayana trailer’s biggest strength is undoubtedly its visual scale and music. From stunning landscapes and ancient kingdoms to fight sequences and mythical creatures, the film appears to have invested heavily in creating a believable world inspired by the epic.

The VFX look polished in most sequences, while the cinematography gives every scene a rich and immersive feel. The collaboration between Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman also stands out, with the music adding emotion without overpowering the visuals. Together, the score and imagery create a sense of grandeur that the makers have been promising for months.

Audience response to Ramayana trailer

The response on social media to Ramayana has largely been positive. Many fans have praised the performances, especially Ranbir Kapoor’s dignified presence and Yash’s intimidating Ravana. The visual effects have also received appreciation, with viewers describing the trailer as one of the most ambitious presentations seen in an Indian mythological film.

However, one question has repeatedly surfaced online: Where is Hanuman? Despite Sunny Deol being part of the cast, the trailer does not reveal his look, leading many fans to speculate that the makers are saving the character for a future promotional campaign.

Overall, the trailer succeeds in building excitement without revealing too much of the story. If the film delivers on what the trailer hints at, Ramayana could become one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.