Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor plays double role as Lord Ram and Lord Parashurama; netizens say ‘This will eat…’

The much-awaited Ramayana trailer has finally answered one of the biggest questions surrounding the film. Along with portraying Lord Rama, Ranbir Kapoor is also set to appear as Lord Parashurama, leaving fans pleasantly surprised with high expectations.

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Ranbir Kapoor plays double role in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

The wait for Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana’s official trailer is finally over, and it has given fans plenty to talk about. While audiences were already excited to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the trailer and the conversations around it have also brought another major reveal into the spotlight – his portrayal of Lord Parashurama. The double role has become one of the biggest talking points on social media, with fans calling it an unexpected but exciting addition to Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious retelling of the epic. As clips and screenshots from the trailer continue to circulate online, viewers have been sharing their excitement over Ranbir taking on two avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Ranbir Kapoor plays double role in Ramayana

Although Ramayana’s trailer mainly focuses on the journey of Lord Ram and gave a glimpse of the central story along with revealing the first look of star-studded cast, eagle-eyed viewers quickly picked up on Ranbir Kapoor’s second appearance as Lord Parashurama. The actor had earlier confirmed that he would be playing both characters and while speaking to Collider, the actor said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram, and just to get the opportunity to play them both was fantastic.” Lord Parshuram is the sixth incarnation (avatar) of the god Vishnu in Hindu mythology.

Ranbir Officially Confirms He is Playing Bhagwan Parshuram!#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/n2WxVroeP0 — RK (@rksbunny) April 3, 2026

The trailer has now made that distinction even more exciting for fans. Many praised the makers for keeping the reveal under wraps until now, saying the dual casting adds another layer of anticipation ahead of the film’s release.

Ramayana trailer: Netizens hail Ranbir Kapoor’s dual role first look

Soon after Ramayana trailer dropped, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Several users described Ranbir’s dual casting as “goosebumps-worthy”, another X user wrote, “THEATRES WILL turn into temples! This scene will EAT!”, another user shared, “Same actor, two completely different auras”, another user said, One actor, “two legendary avatars… absolute cinema”

Many fans wrote that the actor appears convincing as Lord Rama’s composed and dignified character, while expressing curiosity about how Lord Parashurama’s fierce personality will be explored in the film. Others said, “Just this 2 seconds of Parshurama in the trailer are already giving chills.” Apart from Ranbir’s double role, viewers also praised the trailer’s visual scale, background score, and action sequences.

One Name two Characters. Ranbir as Shree Ram And Shree Parashuram #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/3ke7Fuqpii — Best Of Cinema (@R0npz) July 30, 2026

The scene where Parshuram gives Lord Rama the Sharanga

The VFX is Just Incredible!!❤️‍#Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/jA1dDrUpfZ — Shree Rama Ki Jai (@shree_ramakijai) July 30, 2026

#RanbirKapoor will play Parshu Ram and Shri Ram avatar simultaneously! THEATRES WILL turn into temples! This scene will EAT!!! pic.twitter.com/XXrhd3Q5Lh — Annihilator (@Gargi16191) July 29, 2026

RANBIR AS PARSHURAM ❤️ If this glimpse alone gives goosebumps, imagine the full face-off. One actor, two legendary avatars… absolute cinema awaits#Ramayana #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/rZucmzxgLX — k̷᭕ᬁ️ (@jawaiji_) July 30, 2026

RK as Shree Ram Ji and Parshurama ❤️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Ktqlvx69X9 — Arthur (@criticizerkf) July 30, 2026

Woooh damn Ranbir Kapoor is about to play both Rama and Parshurama. Just this 2 seconds of Parshurama in the trailer are already giving chills Can’t even imagine the theatre euphoria. A calm, divine Rama and a furious Parshurama he’s going to give himself competition #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/6uC1Vu4hy9 — Abhijeet (@Skyhigh_xoz) July 29, 2026

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol plays the role of Hanuman.

With the trailer receiving a positive response and Ranbir Kapoor’s double role becoming one of its biggest highlights, anticipation for Ramayana has reached a new high. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the film brings both Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama to life on the big screen.