Ramayana trailer Twitter review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic ‘Bigger than Baahubali’ – Check reactions

Ramayana has finally unveiled its much-awaited trailer, and social media is buzzing with reactions. Here's a look at what people are saying about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol starrer Ramayana.

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Ramayana Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been released, and it has taken social media by storm. Ramayana brings the timeless epic to the big screen on a grand cinematic scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film’s visual effects are being crafted by Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, while the background score is a collaboration between legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The trailer offers a first look at the film’s visual world, its larger-than-life storytelling, and the central conflict. The mythological epic has generated massive excitement among movie lovers. The Ramayana trailer quickly became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing their reactions. Here’s what netizens are saying about Ramayana trailer.

Ramayana Twitter reactions

Early reactions suggest that the trailer has left a strong impression on audiences. Many users praised Ranbir Kapoor’s calm and composed portrayal of Lord Ram, with several fans even referring to him as “RAMbir” on social media. Yash, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points, with viewers praising his intense screen presence as Ravana.

The film’s visual effects have also received widespread appreciation. Many users described the VFX as “world-class” and said the scale of the film feels comparable to international productions. The glimpses of mythical creatures, battle sequences, and the overall cinematic presentation have especially impressed fans.

One X user wrote, “Hands down, the best trailer”, another shared, “Whoever judged about whether Sai Pallavi can play Sita Maa see how divine and beautiful she is can’t take my eyes”, another X user shared, “Bigger than Baahubali”, another wrote, “Yash absolutely owns every second he’s on screen as Ravana.” Netizens also praise the collaboration of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer as a grand, global audio spectacle. Fans are quite excited about the historic collaboration, calling it a “generational score” that brings massive international scale.

#Ramayana BLOCKBUSTER GOOSEBUMPS TRAILER MAINLY #RanbirKapoor and #SaiPallavi as Lord Rama and Seeta are lit 2000CR grosser for sure ❤️‍✅ This man Rocking Star ⭐️ @TheNameIsYash #Yash as RAVANA IS Goosebumps VFX SHOTS ARE EYE FEAST GOING TO… pic.twitter.com/28W1lVF1fx — Telugu Cult (@Telugu_Cult) July 30, 2026

#Ramayana Trailer Review : Positives : – Ranbir Kapoor as Prabhu Shri Ram

– Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita

– Yash as Ravana

– All three have executed their parts brilliantly

– The Creatures are looking straight from Tretayug

– The Photorealistic VFX

– The BGM is Goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/qUWULe0Z4L — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) July 30, 2026

That’s NOT just a tiger in the #Ramayana trailer. That is Krodha, Ravana’s ferocious, monstrous war-beast. Peak Detailing By Nitesh Tiwari pic.twitter.com/waA9HNwOFi — अपना Bollywood (@Apna_Bollywood) July 30, 2026

God wanted to bless her with something truly special, and this is finally the year! After 3 years, the wait is over. Here comes Sai Pallavi as SITA MAA in Ramayana.

Just @Sai_Pallavi92 ❤️#SaiPallavi #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/UQRrU6ICOV — PEACE (@Peace__AB) July 29, 2026

Can properly feel the grandness and scale in this new trailer, this is what I was talking about. They have cooked ❤️‍#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/LGnQsUBqty — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 29, 2026

THIS IS SOME GOD LEVEL STUFF #Ramayana is ONCE IN A GENERATION PHENOMENON, ABSOLUTE MADDNESS pic.twitter.com/lPU7p0qQ2F — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) July 29, 2026

Hands down, the best trailer I’ve ever watched. #Ramayana is on another level! The visuals are breathtaking, the VFX look world-class, and every frame feels cinematic. It’s 100,000x better than Adipurush’s trailer. Ranbir Kapoor looks phenomenal as Lord Ram, and Yash… pic.twitter.com/Td7aj18zg3 — Daredevil (@Daredevil_boy) July 30, 2026

Ramayana Trailer is breathtaking. Epic visuals, goosebumps BGM, world-class VFX and flawless casting. #RanbirKapoor looks divine and perfect as Lord Rama, while #Yash owns every frame as a fierce Ravana with an outstanding screen presence. A true cinematic spectacle.#Ramayana… — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) July 30, 2026

Love the new grade, it brings out the textures really well and makes everything feel natural. The depth in every shot is insane; I see why the team is pushing the 3D experience so hard. Insane is an understatement for the creature FX. The music is so damn epic #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/mAaXmjCbfd — Vighnesh Kurbet (@vkeditfiles) July 29, 2026

Thank you to director Nitish Tiwari for potraying our Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa in a very great manner

Whoever judged about whether Sai Pallavi can play Sita Maa see how divine and beautiful she is cant take my eyes #SaiPallavi @Sai_Pallavi92#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/DM2hYbyB9A — Pallavi_Universe (@PVAniruddh) July 30, 2026

#Yash looks soo majestic I’m more excited for his Ravana than Ranbir. As divided as the opinions were, it was indeed a smart choice to not include many of his dialogues. #SaiPallavi is gonna be the soul of #Ramayana Her grace, immaculate. The visuals have left me awestruck! pic.twitter.com/PXGewRVlad — Jyotishree Nayak (@jyonaya003) July 30, 2026

#SaiPallavi What a screen presence✨

Ethereal!

Congratulations team #Ramayana for the outstanding trailer.

Special to the casting. #RanbirKapoor and #SaiPallavi as Lord Ram and Maa Sita look absolutely convincing. Great chemistry!#Yash as Ravana is menacing. https://t.co/Qks1jGgyVW — sweej@ (@SweejaKilaru) July 30, 2026

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on the ancient Indian epic that follows the journey of Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, who is exiled from his kingdom along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. The story takes a dramatic turn when Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka, abducts Sita, leading to the epic battle between good and evil. The film aims to present the timeless story on a grand cinematic scale with modern visual effects while staying rooted in the emotional core of the original epic. It is planned as a two-part film series.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

Ramayana cast

Ramayana features a star-studded cast:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Yash as Ravana

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Arun Govil as Dasharath

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Indira Krishnan as Kausalya

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva

Adinath Kothare as Bharat

Kunal Kapoor as Indra

Amitabh Bachchan as Narrator

With the trailer receiving mostly positive feedback and social media continuing to discuss every frame, Ramayana has already become one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year 2026. Whether it lives up to huge expectations will only become clear when it finally arrives in cinemas, but for now, the first reactions suggest audiences are eager to witness this epic on the big screen.