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Ramayana trailer Twitter review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic ‘Bigger than Baahubali’ – Check reactions

Ramayana has finally unveiled its much-awaited trailer, and social media is buzzing with reactions. Here's a look at what people are saying about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol starrer Ramayana.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 30, 2026, 8:29 AM IST
Ramayana trailer Twitter review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic 'Bigger than Baahubali' - Check reactions
Ramayana Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

The wait is finally over. The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been released, and it has taken social media by storm. Ramayana brings the timeless epic to the big screen on a grand cinematic scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film’s visual effects are being crafted by Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, while the background score is a collaboration between legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The trailer offers a first look at the film’s visual world, its larger-than-life storytelling, and the central conflict. The mythological epic has generated massive excitement among movie lovers. The Ramayana trailer quickly became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing their reactions. Here’s what netizens are saying about Ramayana trailer.  

Ramayana Twitter reactions 

Early reactions suggest that the trailer has left a strong impression on audiences. Many users praised Ranbir Kapoor’s calm and composed portrayal of Lord Ram, with several fans even referring to him as “RAMbir” on social media. Yash, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the biggest talking points, with viewers praising his intense screen presence as Ravana.  

Read more: Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor's and Sai Pallavi's performance wins hearts, but it's Yash who leaves everyone speechless

The film’s visual effects have also received widespread appreciation. Many users described the VFX as “world-class” and said the scale of the film feels comparable to international productions. The glimpses of mythical creatures, battle sequences, and the overall cinematic presentation have especially impressed fans. 

One X user wrote, “Hands down, the best trailer”, another shared, “Whoever judged about whether Sai Pallavi can play Sita Maa see how divine and beautiful she is can’t take my eyes”, another X user shared, “Bigger than Baahubali”, another wrote, “Yash absolutely owns every second he’s on screen as Ravana.” Netizens also praise the collaboration of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer as a grand, global audio spectacle. Fans are quite excited about the historic collaboration, calling it a “generational score” that brings massive international scale. 

About Ramayana  

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on the ancient Indian epic that follows the journey of Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, who is exiled from his kingdom along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. The story takes a dramatic turn when Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka, abducts Sita, leading to the epic battle between good and evil. The film aims to present the timeless story on a grand cinematic scale with modern visual effects while staying rooted in the emotional core of the original epic. It is planned as a two-part film series.  

 Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.  

Ramayana cast  

Ramayana features a star-studded cast:  

  • Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama 
  • Sai Pallavi as Sita 
  • Yash as Ravana 
  • Ravi Dubey as Lakshman 
  • Sunny Deol as Hanuman 
  • Arun Govil as Dasharath 
  • Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi 
  • Indira Krishnan as Kausalya 
  • Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari 
  • Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha 
  • Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva 
  • Adinath Kothare as Bharat 
  • Kunal Kapoor as Indra 
  • Amitabh Bachchan as Narrator  

With the trailer receiving mostly positive feedback and social media continuing to discuss every frame, Ramayana has already become one of the most awaited Bollywood films of the year 2026.  Whether it lives up to huge expectations will only become clear when it finally arrives in cinemas, but for now, the first reactions suggest audiences are eager to witness this epic on the big screen. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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