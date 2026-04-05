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Ramayana VFX Debate: Hrithik Roshan reacts to Ranbir Kapoor film criticism, says dont judge too soon

Ramayana VFX Debate: Hrithik Roshan reacts to Ranbir Kapoor film criticism, says ‘don’t judge too soon’

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Ramayana VFX debate, asks audiences to look beyond realism and understand the filmmaker’s intent.

Ever since the first glimpse of Ramayana dropped, the internet has been buzzing with opinions. While many were impressed by the scale, music, and visuals, a section of viewers raised questions about the VFX. Now, stepping into the conversation, Hrithik Roshan has shared a detailed and thoughtful take, and it’s not what you usually hear online. Instead of simply defending or criticising, Hrithik asked a bigger question: Are we judging too quickly without understanding the filmmaker’s intent?

Hrithik Roshan on VFX: ‘Yes, bad VFX exists’

Hrithik began his note honestly. “Yes, bad VFX exists. It’s sometimes so bad it’s painful to watch. Especially for me…” He even shared a childhood memory, saying that watching Back to the Future at a young age changed how he looked at cinema. From pausing VHS tapes to studying frames, his fascination with visuals started early, and that perspective clearly shapes his views today.

Using examples of films like Ramayana, Kalki 2898 AD, and Baahubali, Hrithik praised filmmakers who take big creative risks. “Today some special humans among us… have the guts and vision to do what’s never been done… all for the love of cinema.” For him, it’s not just about whether VFX looks real; it’s about what the filmmaker is trying to create. He reminded audiences that these films take years of effort and involve thousands of artists working behind the scenes. He added, “The least we can do is bash them with some better awareness!”

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Different VFX styles: Not right or wrong

Hrithik also explained that VFX is not one-size-fits-all. Just like animation or comics, different films use different visual styles. He compared it to anime and other formats, saying that one style may feel more real than another, but that doesn’t make it wrong.

“You can like one style over the other, but neither is wrong.” His message was simple: before calling something “bad VFX”, it’s important to ask if it fits the story and the world the filmmaker is trying to build.

Hrithik Roshan’s advice to fans

When fans asked how they could better understand VFX, Hrithik had a very practical answer. He wrote, “I guess – wait till you watch the entire movie before you judge. Till then, hold your opinion.”

On being asked about unfinished VFX in films, he admitted, “Yeah, that is truly a mystery,” showing that even he sees room for improvement.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, with Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. With music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, the film is set to release in October 2026.

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