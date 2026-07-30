Ramayana vs Adipurush: Netizens compare Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic with Prabhas’ film after trailer release, ‘This is how…’

The release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has done more than excite fans. It has also brought Adipurush back into the spotlight, with social media users drawing comparisons between the two mythological films. Here's what sparked the online debate.

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Ramayana vs Adipurush (PC: Twitter)

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has created a massive buzz online. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film has received an overwhelmingly positive response for its visuals, performances and grand scale. But alongside the praise for Ramayana, another film unexpectedly began trending on X (formerly Twitter) – yes and it is Prabhas’ Adipurush. As fans shared their excitement for the upcoming epic, many revisited the 2023 film and started comparing the two adaptations of the ancient Indian epic. Memes, reactions and side-by-side comparisons quickly flooded social media, making #Adipurush one of the most discussed topics of the day.

Adipurush trends after Ramayana trailer release

Soon after the Ramayana trailer was unveiled, social media users began revisiting Adipurush, which starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Many posts compared the visual effects, character designs, and overall presentation of both films.

Several users praised Ramayana for appearing more grounded and visually polished, while others questioned how Adipurush reached theatres despite facing criticism over its CGI and creative choices during its release. A number of memes also resurfaced, with fans comparing key scenes from both films.

Some viewers even wrote that Ramayana looked closer to what they had expected from a large-scale adaptation of the epic, while others felt it was too early to compare a released film with one that is yet to hit cinemas.

Just imagine, if #adipurush was as good as #Ramayana in terms of color grading and vfx , than 2000cr ww could have been done and dusted. Big Miss yrrrr @omraut

Fk u mc .

pic.twitter.com/WDbZxHH098 — Roo (@Sattu_Ro45) July 30, 2026

600 Crore budget lagaye to VFX team ne Ravan ko barber shop model bana diya ​Still can’t believe Om Raut saw this draft and said Haan bhai, cinematic masterpiece hai, lock kardo!

​#Adipurush #Ramayana https://t.co/aNVj4ODKur — Kartik (@patel41176) July 30, 2026

Hanuman will be shown in Part 2.

It’s not #Adipurush to show everything in a single movie #Ramayana https://t.co/wG4s9eaU6K — Hitler (@pavan3061) July 30, 2026

After watching the #Ramayana teaser, one thing is clear: this story should never be squeezed into a single film. It deserves at least 5 to 6 chapters to do justice to its scale, characters, and emotions. This is exactly where #Adipurush went wrong. Some stories aren’t meant to… — Dipkumar Patel (@dippatel1994) July 30, 2026

Really great trailer #ramayana . Mush better than #adipurush. Though too much graphics, but doesn’t look cheap at all. Great choice of actors. Good dialogue delivery with emotions. #Yash� is too good. Superb writing as well. Great make ups. #Ranbir. @arungovil12 is a mstrstroke! — SARCASTIEST (@thegiaintslayer) July 30, 2026

Shut up ! You people just can’t be a sport if you are not being paid.. anyone would agree that the #Ramayana trailer is decent and is going to be a great cinematic experience watching this on the big screen .. you called #Adipurush trailer nice so shut the f*** up — Gurpreet Singh (@imGSRaina) July 30, 2026

Where is the mark of combination of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman Looks like no other musical combination can outshine the music of #Ramayana like Ajay Atul did in #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/mwXUhENAGJ — Billa_77 (@Tushar_Pb77) July 30, 2026

As far as the #Ramayana story is concerned, this is the story of a film that I have heard and seen before. The story of #Prabhas‘ #Adipurush is also the same and it is now being made in Bollywood.

pic.twitter.com/AJe3zgDKfb — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) July 30, 2026

PB fans After watching #Ramayana Trailer Orey Om uuu Ah #Adipurush enduku teesaavra assalu pic.twitter.com/sfEwd4eB0c — Zenitsu (@cultp0wer) July 30, 2026

Those saying #RanbirKapoor looks mid and dialogue delivery is bad. They actually deserve Jesus from #Adipurush #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/0g9xnmAy34 — Mr. JP (@thetwincityguy) July 30, 2026

No new stories, nothing new to offer so film industry decided to experiment with Ramayana..jiske jo man mei aa raha hai banaye jaa raha hai, #adipurush, #Ramayana interpretation , casting editing nothing but crap https://t.co/bNeu5BO31U — Sσmα Mukhєrjєє (@somkritya) July 30, 2026

Leaving aside the VFX and direction of #Adipurush, will the music of upcoming #Ramayana Film live up to the standard set by its album? Comment — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) July 26, 2026

No one can beat Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan….no one #Ramayana Only sooraj baarjatya can come close to it.

Ranbir’s voice and personality is not suitable for Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. This time they have done one more blunder like #Adipurush.

Except Sunny paaji all are misfit — Dr A H Ansari (@DrAltafCares) July 25, 2026

Not getting carried away yet, but Ramayana already looks light years ahead of Adipurush. If they stay faithful to the source material, this could be something special. Ranbir looks convincing too. #ramayana pic.twitter.com/hxD7eNGSFx — rhaenyra (@gojoskijai) July 30, 2026

People can debate the casting, but after this trailer one thing is clear this is already miles ahead of Adipurush.#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/Kz7Mo5Tn3s — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) July 30, 2026

Why are netizens comparing Adipurush and Ramayana?

The comparisons largely began after the positive response received by Ramayana’s trailer. Fans have praised its production design, VFX, costumes, and the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, with many calling it one of the most visually ambitious Indian films in recent years.

On the other hand, Adipurush faced widespread criticism when it was released in 2023. The film starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage was questioned over its visual effects, dialogue, and character portrayals, prompting extensive debate at the time. Even after edits were made to some of its visuals before release, the film continued to divide audiences.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic saga and is among the most anticipated Indian releases in recent years. Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026.

While Ramayana has only released its trailer, the strong response has already sparked widespread discussion online on social media. Whether the film lives up to the big expectations remains to be seen, but for now, it has managed to reignite conversations around Adipurush and how audiences view modern adaptations of one of India’s most beloved epics.