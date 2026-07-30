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Ramayana vs Adipurush: Netizens compare Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic with Prabhas’ film after trailer release, ‘This is how…’

The release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has done more than excite fans. It has also brought Adipurush back into the spotlight, with social media users drawing comparisons between the two mythological films. Here's what sparked the online debate.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 30, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Ramayana vs Adipurush: Netizens compare Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's epic with Prabhas' film after trailer release, 'This is how...'
Ramayana vs Adipurush (PC: Twitter)

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has created a massive buzz online. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film has received an overwhelmingly positive response for its visuals, performances and grand scale. But alongside the praise for Ramayana, another film unexpectedly began trending on X (formerly Twitter) – yes and it is Prabhas’ Adipurush. As fans shared their excitement for the upcoming epic, many revisited the 2023 film and started comparing the two adaptations of the ancient Indian epic. Memes, reactions and side-by-side comparisons quickly flooded social media, making #Adipurush one of the most discussed topics of the day. 

Adipurush trends after Ramayana trailer release 

Soon after the Ramayana trailer was unveiled, social media users began revisiting Adipurush, which starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Many posts compared the visual effects, character designs, and overall presentation of both films.

Read more: Ramayana trailer Twitter review: Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic 'Bigger than Baahubali' - Check reactions

Several users praised Ramayana for appearing more grounded and visually polished, while others questioned how Adipurush reached theatres despite facing criticism over its CGI and creative choices during its release. A number of memes also resurfaced, with fans comparing key scenes from both films.  

Some viewers even wrote that Ramayana looked closer to what they had expected from a large-scale adaptation of the epic, while others felt it was too early to compare a released film with one that is yet to hit cinemas. 

Why are netizens comparing Adipurush and Ramayana? 

The comparisons largely began after the positive response received by Ramayana’s trailer. Fans have praised its production design, VFX, costumes, and the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, with many calling it one of the most visually ambitious Indian films in recent years.  

On the other hand, Adipurush faced widespread criticism when it was released in 2023. The film starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage was questioned over its visual effects, dialogue, and character portrayals, prompting extensive debate at the time. Even after edits were made to some of its visuals before release, the film continued to divide audiences.  

About Ramayana 

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic saga and is among the most anticipated Indian releases in recent years. Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026.

While Ramayana has only released its trailer, the strong response has already sparked widespread discussion online on social media. Whether the film lives up to the big expectations remains to be seen, but for now, it has managed to reignite conversations around Adipurush and how audiences view modern adaptations of one of India’s most beloved epics.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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