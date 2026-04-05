Home

Entertainment

Ramayana: Was Ranbir Kapoors Ayodhya sequence in Namit Malhotras grand epic made with AI? Heres the real story

Ramayana: Was Ranbir Kapoor’s Ayodhya sequence in Namit Malhotra’s grand epic made with AI? Here’s the real story

Fans questioned whether the Ayodhya scene in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana was digitally created with AI. The actor and team clarify how the sequence was filmed using real sets and live action, putting rumors to rest.

The teaser of Ramayana: Part 1, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, which was dropped on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, has created a huge buzz online. Many viewers were amazed by the stunning visuals of Ayodhya and the elaborate sets. However, one small detail sparked widespread discussion. In a few frames, a citizen’s turban seemed to change color from blue to purple. Fans immediately questioned whether this shot was created using AI or if it was filmed on a real set. Social media exploded with theories, as audiences tried to figure out what was real and what was digitally generated.

Who is behind the controversial turban scene?

Actor Saket Patel, who wore the turban in the scene, recently addressed the rumors in a video posted on social media. He stated, “I’m Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I’m not AI.” He explained that the scene was shot on location with real crowds and with Ranbir Kapoor in front of him.

Saket further added, “Somehow, people are fully convinced that I don’t exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me.” He emphasized that the color change was likely a visual illusion or lighting effect, not AI manipulation.

Check out viral video of Saket Patel here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saket Patel (@iamsaket07)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why did fans think AI was used?

The teaser’s high-quality visuals made some viewers suspicious. In 2026, anything that looks perfect on screen often draws speculation about AI or digital tricks. The turban color change in particular was very brief, but it became a viral talking point.

Many fans assumed that such a minor visual difference must have been digitally created, even though it was just a natural variation during filming. Saket Patel’s statement helped clarify the misunderstanding and reassured fans that the film was mostly shot on real sets.

More about Ramayana: Part 1

Ramayana is a two-part epic produced on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, making it India’s most expensive film ever. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the cast includes Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first part is scheduled to release in October 2026 and the second part in 2027. With Nitesh Tiwari directing and Namit Malhotra producing, the film promises breathtaking visuals, grand sets, and a story that blends mythology with cinematic spectacle, with legendary music maestros Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman collaborating together for this grand spectacle in the history of Indian Cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.