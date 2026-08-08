Ramayana: Why does Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s epic drama have two release dates? Namit Malhotra explains

Ramayana makers are targeting a Diwali release in India on November 8 and overseas release on November 6. Here's the reason.

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Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

The release date of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has left fans confused after two different dates surfaced for the much-awaited epic. Producer Namit Malhotra has now explained why the film will have different release dates in India and overseas. The confusion began after reports suggested that Ramayana Part 1 would arrive in international markets on November 6, 2026, while Indian audiences would get to watch it on November 8, around Diwali. Malhotra has now confirmed that the difference is part of the film’s release strategy and not a change in plans.

Why does Ramayana have two release dates?

Speaking to NDTV during the inauguration of his Prime Focus Studio in Mumbai’s Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Malhotra explained that the film will release internationally on November 6, as overseas releases are generally scheduled around Fridays. However, the makers are targeting a Diwali release in India on November 8. This means audiences in international markets will get the film two days before its Indian release.

The clarification comes as the film continues to generate massive interest following the release of its English trailer.

Ramayana trailer crosses 1 billion views

The film’s trailer has also created a strong response globally. Malhotra recently told ANI that the trailer had crossed 1 billion views within five days of its release. Calling it a major moment for Indian cinema, the producer said, “I appreciate the love we’ve received from people around the world.”

He also spoke about the film’s association with Sony Pictures Television and the makers’ plan to present Ramayana as a story with global appeal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Arun Govil, Amitabh Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi are also part of the film in key roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is being mounted as a large-scale two-part epic and is among the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.