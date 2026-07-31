Ramayana: Why is Sai Pallavi’s Sita holding a sword in the film? The mythological reason behind the viral scene

A brief moment in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trailer has sparked intense discussion among fans. Sai Pallavi's Sita is seen holding a sword and shield, a portrayal that differs from the image of Sita in the Valmiki Ramayana, where she is remembered for her patience, resilience and devotion.

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Sai Pallavi in Ramayana (PC-Ramayana Trailer)

One scene in the Ramayana trailer has left fans curious. Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, is briefly seen holding a sword and a shield. Since Sita is traditionally portrayed as calm, gentle and devoted in most retellings of the epic, many viewers wondered why she is shown as a warrior. The answer was in the ancient Hindu scriptures. Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana does not depict Sita as a warrior. Instead, she is known for her strength, patience and unwavering faith during her captivity in Lanka. But a few other ancient texts, and regional versions of the epic, show a different side to her.

The Scene:

One such text is called Adbhuta Ramayana, which too is attributed to Maharishi Valmiki. It portrays Sita not merely as Lord Ram’s wife, but the Adi Shakti, the supreme divine feminine energy. It is said that after Lord Ram kills Ravana, an even more powerful demon called Sahasra Ravana (the Ravana with a thousand heads) emerges. In the ensuing battle, Lord Ram faints. Sita then turns into the fierce Mahakali or Bhadrakali and herself kills Sahasra Ravana, thus revealing her divine and warrior side.

Another popular legend associated with Sita’s childhood also emphasises her superhuman strength. According to mythology, she could effortlessly lift Lord Shiva’s Pinaka bow, a weapon so heavy that even mighty kings could not move it. Witnessing this, King Janaka is believed to have decided that only the man capable of lifting the bow would marry his daughter.

These stories suggest that Sita was not only an ideal queen but also a symbol of divine power and courage.

The mythology angle

This could explain why Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana briefly shows Sai Pallavi’s Sita carrying a sword and shield. While the filmmakers have not officially explained the scene, it appears to draw inspiration from lesser-known mythological traditions, particularly the Adbhuta Ramayana, where Sita is portrayed as a powerful warrior rather than only a damsel in distress.

The brief glimpse has already sparked conversations among fans, with many eager to see how the film interprets this lesser-known aspect of Sita’s character.

Ramayana Trailer:



Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, whose trailer was unveiled during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat (4:15 am) on July 30, is being touted as India’s most ambitious adaptation of the epic. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part saga features cutting-edge VFX, large-scale battle sequences and world-class production values.

Backed by producer Namit Malhotra and co-producer Yash, the film has been specially shot for the IMAX format, promising a cinematic experience on an unprecedented scale. With its reported budget, Ramayana has also become the most expensive film project in the history of Indian cinema.