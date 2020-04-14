The re-run of epic mythological show Ramayan has created a stir on social media and everyday the creative minds of Twitter manages to create memes on the show. The meme mainly consists of Ram, Lakshman and Sita and they are definitely the flavour of the lockdown season. From calling Lakshman ‘orginal angry young man’ to comparing Kumbhkaran’s love for sleep and food with themselves, the memes are too hilarious to miss. Also Read - Ramayan's Raavan Aka Arvind Trivedi Watches Sita Apaharan Scene, Gets Emotional | Watch Viral Video

Now, Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri has reacted on the memes that are on Lakshman and he is enjoying them. Speaking to KoiMoi, he reacted on the memes and said, "I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother's children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It's said that you are popular and that's why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."



He also revealed that he will be thrilled to play Lakshman again. He was quoted as saying, “Lakshman had a lot of shades to perform, as an actor. If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better.”

The re-runs of the show has given a boost to Doordarshan’s TRPs. As per the 2020 week 13 ratings released by BARC, the channel’s weekly earnings were around 156,48 crore.