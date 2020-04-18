Ramayan’s Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri is enjoying watching the re-run of epic mythological show amid the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of him where he can be seen watching the ‘Meghnadh vadh’. In the photo, he can be seen clad in a white t-shirt as he sits closely to his television screen and enjoys the show. He captioned the picture, “Watching Meghnath Vadh.” (sic) Also Read - Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Breaks Another Record, Gets Highest-Ever TRP in Week 4

Take a look at the photo here:



The picture soon went viral on social media and netizens started to pour in thousands of comments. While many applauded his acting in the show, there was this one twitterati who pointed out that he is sitting too close to the TV. He wrote, “Itna aage baith kr Tv dekhne is not good for your eyes. Please thoda peeche ho jaaye.”

Sunil then quickly responded and wrote, “Aapane bilkul sahi Kaha Main Itna Aage baat kar Nahin dekhta hun parantu Mere chahane Walon ki ichcha thi ki Mai Ramayan Dekhte Hue photo bheju isliye Mujhe iske liye itna pass baithana Pada aapke is concerned ke liye bahut bahut dhanyvad.”

Itna aage baith kr Tv dekhne is not good for your eyes.

Please thoda peeche ho jaaye — Namrata (@namrata_s1ngh) April 17, 2020

Aapane bilkul sahi Kaha Main Itna Aage baat kar Nahin dekhta hun parantu Mere chahane Walon ki ichcha thi ki Mai Ramayan Dekhte Hue photo bheju isliye Mujhe iske liye itna pass baithana Pada aapke is concerned ke liye bahut bahut dhanyvad🙏🏼☺ — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 17, 2020



Earlier, in an interview wth entertainment portal he said that he is enjoying the memes being made on his character Lakshman. He was quoted as saying, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes.”

The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.