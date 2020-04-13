Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the mythological show Ramayan, gets emotional and joins hand after watching the episode where he kidnaps Sita. In the video that is surfacing the internet and has gone viral, the 84-year-old veteran actor is watching the Sita Apaharan scene and goes emotional and apologises to people. Also Read - Ramayan: Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Shares a Viral Throwback Photo With Entire Cast And Crew



The over three-decade-old TV show has garnered highest-rating for a GEC programme and has also fetched over 170 million viewers in its early four shows. The show has been in the buzz for debate over feminism to memes being generated to people sharing the videos and pictures while watching Ramayan.

Earlier, talking about the re-run of the show, show’s Ram aka Arun Govil said in an interview, “The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be…has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can’t go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time.”

Along with Ramayan, other shows such as Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Circus, Shaktiman, Chanakya, Shriman Shrimati, Upanishd Ganga, Tu Tota Main Maina and Krishna Kali are also being re-run on the Doordarshan.

Ramayan is a mythological drama which aired during 1987-1988. It was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.