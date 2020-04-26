Actor Arun Govil has got newfound stardom after the rerun of Ramayan on Doordarshan. The actor is famous for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar‘s famous TV show that was first telecast in the year 1987. Over 30 years later, he is being widely loved and appreciated for his performance in the iconic TV serial the way he was when the show first aired on television. However, despite the much fanfare and huge love he has received from the audience, there’s still something that Govil misses. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita AKA Dipika Chikhlia Opens up on Scenes Being Chopped-off During Rerun, Says 'I Was Shocked'

In his latest Twitter chat with a publication, the actor revealed that even after giving a performance of a lifetime in a show that's remembered by generations, he never received any token of respect or honour from the government. Govil was asked to comment on how he was never felicitated for his performance in Ramayan and the actor was quick to express that no government ever presented him with any award or honour. In a tweet, he mentioned that he is originally from Uttar Pradesh and has spent 50 years of his life living in Maharashtra but neither the UP government nor the Maharashtra government ever thought of felicitating him for his contribution towards the world of performing arts.

His tweet read, "चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण" (sic)

— Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

All the actors associated with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan found unprecedented popularity. Many of them went on to become political figures and are still respected and addressed by their screen names. Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Topivala, Sunil Lahiri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Padma Khanna, Vijay Arora, Lalita Pawar and Jayshree Gadkar among others got etched in the viewers’ memory forever. The audience showered so much love on them and the show that when Ramayan recently had a special rerun on Doordarshan, it broke all the TRP records in the history of Indian television making Doordarshan the most-watched TV channel.