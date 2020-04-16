A throwback photo of Ram aka Arun Govil and Sita aka Dipika Chillar has gone viral on the Internet. In the photo, we see the lead characters of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan show posing together in a black and white photo which is being loved by fans and has been breaking the Internet, check it out:

In a recent interview with IANS, Govil spoke about the importance of watching the epic saga once again and said, “The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be…has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can’t go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time.” Also Read - Reel Life Ram Arun Govil Watches Ramayan Along With His Grandchildren, Picture Goes Viral

Deepika, who played Sita in the show, said that the magic of Ramayan is still fresh. “I haven’t seen the show in 33 years but I had seen so many photos from the show, and of myself as Sita, which is why it didn’t seem ‘new’. I identify so much with the character and the getup. With the new generation watching the show, I knew the reactions would be different but to hear that the show is and the magic of Ramayan is still fresh is heart-warming,” said the actor.

Ever since the iconic show Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar is back on TV, fans are very excited and sit glued to the television screens when it airs as the show brings back the fond memories from the 80s and 90s.