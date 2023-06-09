Home

Ramayan’s Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Row Over Kriti Sanon-Om Raut’s Kiss Outside Tirupati Temple

Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia recently reacted to row over Kriti Sanon and Om Raut's kiss outside Tirupati temple.

Ramayan’s Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Reacts to Kriti Sanon-Om Raut’s Kiss: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan created a new wave of filmmaking in Indian television. Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, Dipika Chikhlia and late Dara Singh won hearts with their soulful depiction of Lord Ram, Laxman (Lord Ram’s younger brother and the incarnation of the mighty serpent God, Sheshnaag.), Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman respectively. Late actor Arvind Trivedi’s portrayal of the demon king Raavan was also hailed by cinephiles. Now, as Om Raut is geared up for his magnum opus Adipurush, the filmmaker and his lead actress Kriti Sanon recently came under the radar of netizens. The duo is being criticised for hugging each other outside Tirupati temple premises. As Kriti was getting into her car, Om planted a peck on her cheek.

DIPIKA CHIKHLIA REACTS TO KRITI SANON-OM RAUT’S KISS

Ramayan’s Sita aka Deepika has now reacted to the whole controversy. The actress said, “I believe this is a big problem with actors of this generation, as they neither get into the character nor understand its emotions. For them, Ramayana must have been just a film. Perhaps they haven’t connected with it spiritually. Kriti is an actress of today’s generation. In today’s era, kissing or hugging someone is considered a sweet gesture. She must have never thought of herself as Sita Ji. It becomes a matter of emotions. I have lived the character of Sita, while today’s actresses just consider it a role. After the film or project is over, they don’t care anymore.” She also added, “If we about us. No one dared to call us by our names on the set. When we were in our characters, many people would come and touch our feet right on the set. It was a different era. At that time, they didn’t see us as actors; they considered us Gods. We couldn’t even hug anyone, let alone a kiss. Adipurush actors will get busy with their next projects after the release (of the film) and might forget about their characters. But such a thing never happened to us. We were treated as if we were gods who descended from above and lived in this world. This is why we never did anything that would hurt people’s sentiments.”

Adipurush releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. It also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage in crucial roles.

