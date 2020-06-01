Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia has now revealed her real-life love story with husband Hemant Topiwala to her Instagram family. Sharing series of pictures and videos from her wedding day, she revealed that she met her husband on the sets of her debut film Sun Meri Laila. Though they parted ways soon after the shoot, both were on each other’s mind until they met again. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Reveals Ramanand Sagar Had Many Court Cases Against Him

After a few years, they met again and ended up chatting for two hours and soon got engaged in a small Roka ceremony, and later in the same year, they got married. . She wrote, "All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961….my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal….when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot….that's when we first met…After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again…to be contd. (sic)



“So my insta family … the story goes on ….we chatted on the sets bout our carriers , that was the same time he started attending his fathers office along side with his studies …years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years.Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 and it so happened that we spend 2hrs chatting up and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partner …we did a small ceremony on my birthday 29th april 🥰 (goldhana or roka )later the same year we got married .Rest is history”, she added.



Dipika rose to fame with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and feels that the cast has left behind a legacy. Speaking to Times of India, she said, “When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan, it should be much more. The movies I have done in Kannada or in Bengal, all of them have broken records. I should have a good body of work in Hindi cinema apart from Ramayan.”