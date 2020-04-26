Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has become the talk of the town soon after Prasar Bharti decided to rerun the popular mythological show. The cast of the show Arun Govil aka Ram, Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita and Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman and the other cast members ‘created a history’ with the show. Dipika took to Instagram to recall once such day when the cast of the show was felicitated with a huge recognition. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita AKA Dipika Chikhlia Opens up on Scenes Being Chopped-off During Rerun, Says 'I Was Shocked'

Sharing a black and white picture, she stated that during the event, she realised that she and other cast members were a part of something legendary and something will go down in the history. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had invited the entire cast to Delhi to felicitate them.

She captioned it as, “This is the 1st time we were felicitated ….we realized we were a part of a legacy Ramayan ..we created history …remember the day vividly when we got a call from delhi to meet the PM…#rajivgandhi#feliciate#delhji#ramayan#ramayanworld#sagarworld#shivsagar#lockdowndisriessa.” (sic)

However, in latest Twitter chat, Arun Govil revealed that even after giving a lifetime performance that is being remembered by generations, he was never felicitated for his performance in Ramayan. He added that no government ever presented him with any award.

Earlier, Dipika opened up about the scenes being chopped off from the sjhow in ints rerun. Speaking to SpotboyE, she expressed that she is ‘surprised and shocked as well’.

Ramayan is a mythological drama which aired during 1987-1988. It was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.