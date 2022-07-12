Cult mythological show Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia who is quite active on social media often shares her special photos with fans and followers. The actress recently posted some gorgeous throwback pictures from her younger days and the photos are going viral for all the obvious reasons. In the first photo, Dipika can be seen in a subtle make-up look, while in the second one, she is sporting short hair look while posing in black saree with red stripes.Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Share First Full Pic Of Their Daughter Lianna- See Adorable Post

Check out Dipika’s post below:

Soon as Dipika shared the photos, her comment section was flooded with compliments from her fans.

One user wrote, “Wow..maa u looking sooo adorable 🥰…such lovely pictures.” Another commented, “Deepika mam you are looking very very beautiful 🙂❤❤ I can’t take my eyes off.”

Check out some of the fans’ reaction below:

Recently, Dipika shared pictured with veteran TV actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is still known and addressed as Shri Krishna from Mahabharat. Nitish Bharadwaj paid a visit to Dipika Chikhlia at her residence and the actress shared pictures from their recent meet.

Sharing the pictures Dipika wrote, “Hare Rama hare krsna. Guess who decides to pay a visit? #krshna #sita #ram #eve #coffeetime #tea #talk #pray #visit #home # leisurely pic #picture.”