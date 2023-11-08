Home

Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash 2023 Pics: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Govinda, And Others Dazzle – Check Who Wore What

Ramesh Taurani Diwali Bash 2023 Pics: Prominent actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Vidya Balan among others were spotted at pre-Diwali bash. Check out who wore what at the party...

On Tuesday evening, entrepreneur and film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand pre-Diwali party for Bollywood celebrities and friends. The event was held at his residence in Mumbai and was attended by popular actors and actresses. Some of the big names who were seen at the party included Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Govinda, Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and many others. The party was a huge success, and the guests were all seen having a great time. It was a great way to kickstart the Diwali festivities.

The party was a star-studded affair, and it was clear that everyone was enjoying themselves. It was a great way to celebrate a pre-Diwali party, and we’re sure that everyone will be talking about it for the weeks to come. The celebrities were all dressed to the nines, and the paparazzi were out in full force to capture their best shots.

Check out who wore what at Ramesh Taurani’s pre-Diwali party:

Salman Khan was seen sporting a mustard yellow shirt and ripped, rusted jeans as he arrived at Ramesh Taurani’s pre- Diwali celebration.

Actress Vidya Balan was spotted accessorising her look with a diamond ring and a silver kurti along with a maangtika at the party.

Actress Pooja Hegde looked stunning in an array of colours.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff was full of energy at the pre-Diwali party. The actor wore a light pink sherwani paired with black sunglasses and brown sandals.

Actor Anil Kapoor was spotted wearing a floral kurta for the pre-Diwali bash.

Katrina Kaif also marked her presence at the pre-Diwali party. The actress donned a brown-coloured lehenga with an embellished sequence paired with matching earrings that completed her outfit.

Actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood wore a matching black dress. Sonu wore a sparkling black kurta and his wife draped a black saree with silver borders.

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan posed for the paparazzi. He wore a maroon jacket with contrasting white pants and black shoes that completed his attire

Meezaan Jafri, son of Jaaved Jaffrey, marked his presence at Ramesh Taurani’s pre-Diwali party. The actor was spotted wearing a black kurta with white embodied patterns paired with white Patiala pajamas.

Actor Rohit Saraf attended the pre-Diwali party to which he wore a bright pink kurta with gold patterns embedded. He completed his outfit by wearing a pair of classic black jutti.

The stars in front of the photo bugs were the Govinda family wearing black attire. Govinda draped a red shawl, and his wife looked beautiful in a black silk saree paired with diamond accessories. Their kids looked dashing at the pre-Diwali party.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky Roshan were seen posing together, Rakesh looking stunning wearing his blue kurta paired with off-white pajamas. Mrs. Pinky Roshan wore a bright magenta-coloured saree and she completed her attire by wearing a red stoned necklace etched with diamonds.

The cute couple of Bollywood, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were present at the pre-Diwali bash. Genelia looked fabulous in a white gown embroidered with floral patterns and Ritesh wore a silver-coloured outfit.

Entrepreneur and actor Raj Kundra also made up to the pre-Diwali party at Taurani’s residence. He wore a dark blue kurta and matching sunglasses to complete his outfit.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana at the pre-Diwali bash wore an off-white kurta and completed his attire with black sandals.

Who was your favourite celebrity you were looking up to? And whose outfit caught you by surprise? Stay tuned for more pre-Diwali party pictures to spot your favourite celebrity donning their best attire.

