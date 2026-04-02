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Ramayana teaser mixed reactions: Unhappy fans compare Ranbir Kapoors film with Adipurush, Varanasi -Check tweets

Ramayana teaser mixed reactions: Unhappy fans compare Ranbir Kapoor’s film with Adipurush, Varanasi -Check tweets

Ramayana teaser reactions on Twitter: Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological fantasy movie is being compared to Adipurush and Varanasi, with netizens giving mixed reviews. Check it out here.

Ramayana teaser reactions: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Ramayana makers released the much-awaited teaser of Ramayana and that has left Twitter in an uproar. Namit Malhotra and Nitish Tiwari’s vision of India’s greatest epic, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, sparked a storm of emotions. There are mixed reactions of Ramayana Teaser on Twitter. “Ramayana Looks Amazing Visual/BGM. But can’t even match Prabhas’ Adipurush”, one of the users wrote.

“This is the rebirth of India’s greatest epic on the biggest cinematic canvas ever And seeing #RanbirKapoor as Lord Ram already feels like a perfect blend of grace, strength, and divinity ❤️ There are films… and then there are moments that become history #Ramayana feels like that once in a generation moment where cinema meets faith”, another social media user said.

Comparing the Ramayan with the original serial by BR Chopra, a user said, “Even if the world’s best directors, cinematographers, editors, musicians, and singers come together, nothing can match Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan & B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. Period. #Ramayana”.

The VFX and movie’s theme was compared to SS Rajamouki’s Varanasi. An internet user said, “#Varanasi with ₹1300 Cr budget gave better SHOT than ₹4000 Cr #Ramayana!!!”

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Here are a few tweets on Ramayana Teaser:

There are few shots I loved one among them!!#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/q2FmdNWumF — ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ – Masale Dose (@DosaSpeaks) April 2, 2026

#Ramayana – Ramayana vs Varanasi Visual Battle With Namit Malhotra backing Ramayana, the teaser shows next-level VFX, CGI, and technical brilliance. Every frame looks polished, grand, and nothing feels fake pure cinematic quality. On the other hand, the Varanasi teaser… pic.twitter.com/D1DvaHpi2j — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 2, 2026

#Ramayana teaser really made me appreciate SS Rajamouli even more. You can pour endless money into a project to enhance its scale but presenting that world with true grandeur and magnetic impact is a completely different craft. No one in this country does it better than him. — Fozzy (@fozzywrites) April 2, 2026

Not mid, but not as expected. #Ramayana looks grand but kind of lacks Indian roots or Indian vibe to be honest. Monster look out of a video game and frame rates get jammed sometime. Also, not a single scene I can find Janeu on Shri Ram’s body. Why? Its our culture, he’s kshatriya — Abkeyh (@abkeyh) April 2, 2026

Watch the teaser of Ramayana:



Ramayana is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. It is a two-part series, the second part will release on Diwali 2027. The music is given by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman and lyrics are by Kumar Vishwas. Most importantly, the VFX is done by DNEG (8-time Academy Award winner).

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