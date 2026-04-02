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Ramayana teaser mixed reactions: Unhappy fans compare Ranbir Kapoor’s film with Adipurush, Varanasi -Check tweets

Ramayana teaser reactions on Twitter: Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological fantasy movie is being compared to Adipurush and Varanasi, with netizens giving mixed reviews. Check it out here.

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 3:24 PM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
Ramayana teaser mixed reactions: Unhappy fans compare Ranbir Kapoor's film with Adipurush, Varanasi -Check tweets

Ramayana teaser reactions: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Ramayana makers released the much-awaited teaser of Ramayana and that has left Twitter in an uproar. Namit Malhotra and Nitish Tiwari’s vision of India’s greatest epic, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, sparked a storm of emotions. There are mixed reactions of Ramayana Teaser on Twitter. “Ramayana Looks Amazing Visual/BGM. But can’t even match Prabhas’ Adipurush”, one of the users wrote.

“This is the rebirth of India’s greatest epic on the biggest cinematic canvas ever And seeing #RanbirKapoor as Lord Ram already feels like a perfect blend of grace, strength, and divinity ❤️ There are films… and then there are moments that become history #Ramayana feels like that once in a generation moment where cinema meets faith”, another social media user said.

Comparing the Ramayan with the original serial by BR Chopra, a user said, “Even if the world’s best directors, cinematographers, editors, musicians, and singers come together, nothing can match Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan & B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat. Period. #Ramayana”.

The VFX and movie’s theme was compared to SS Rajamouki’s Varanasi. An internet user said, “#Varanasi with ₹1300 Cr budget gave better SHOT than ₹4000 Cr #Ramayana!!!”

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Here are a few tweets on Ramayana Teaser:

Watch the teaser of Ramayana:

Ramayana is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. It is a two-part series, the second part will release on Diwali 2027.  The music is given by Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman and lyrics are by Kumar Vishwas. Most importantly, the VFX is done by DNEG (8-time Academy Award winner).

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Entertainment editor with 11+ years of experience. A passionate lover of life, music, movies, and coffee, with deep insight into the film industry. Known for sharp analysis, engaging content, and a st ... Read More

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