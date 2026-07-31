Ramayana trailer gets love from Pakistan; Youtubers praise Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi -Watch reactions

Ramayana trailer review by Pakistani Youtubers: They can't stop praising Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's epic. One of the creators say, 'The visuals are next level'. Watch!

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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has found admirers from Pakistan

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has found admirers beyond India, with several Pakistani YouTubers and content creators praising the film’s trailer. From its grand visuals to the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the mythological epic has generated positive reactions across the border. Many Pakistani creators were particularly impressed by the film’s scale and visual effects, calling it one of the most ambitious projects ever attempted in Indian cinema.

Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui said the trailer left him genuinely excited despite the film being based on Indian mythology and Hindu religious tradition. “As a Pakistani, I am saying, main trailer dekhke excited hogaya hoon.”

Reacting to the film’s lavish production, he wondered how Bollywood managed to mount such a massive project. “Where is India and Bollywood getting so much money? The VFX looks so expensive. They have even brought in Hollywood experts for the visual effects.” Maviya initially estimated the film’s budget at Rs 1,000 crore, though several viewers later pointed out that media reports have pegged the combined budget of the two-part saga at around Rs 4,000 crore. He also praised the introduction scenes of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, saying the film looked unlike anything Bollywood has produced before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maviya umer farooqui (@kaam_wali_baat)

Another Pakistani YouTuber, Hasnaat Khan, was equally impressed by the trailer’s action and technical quality. “They did a good job with animations, CGI stuff and stunts. All the visuals are so good.” He was especially blown away by Yash’s appearance as Ravana, calling it “crazy” and describing the trailer as “insane.”

Another reaction channel, Iman Moazzam Entertainment, appreciated Sai Pallavi’s understated look, saying her simplicity and traditional appearance suited the role perfectly.



Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita also received appreciation from several creators. The channel Pakistani Reaction Boy described her introduction as “outstanding” and said she looked “so divine.” The creator also praised both lead actors and said it would be interesting to see whether Ranbir Kapoor or Yash delivers the stronger performance once the film releases.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Anupam Kher. The first part of the two-film epic is slated to hit theatres during Diwali 2026.