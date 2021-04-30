Bollywood actor Vivan Bhatena will be seen as Hanuman in MX Player’s upcoming web series Ramyug. The actor, in this exclusive conversation with India.com, talked about how he prepared for the role. He also opened up on the shooting experience with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Also Read - Exclusive | Kunal Kohli Speaks on Making ZEE5's Lahore Confidential - Another Spy Thriller After Fanaa

Ramyug is upcoming mythological web series that narrates the story of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman. “The country is going through an extremely difficult time, and we hope that the re-telling of this epic tale will motivate and give strength to families that can sit together and watch this story,” says Kohli. Also Read - Natasha Dalal's Bridal Look Video: Stuns in Ivory Lehenga, White Chooda, And Lot of Grace

Watch the full interview here. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding Updates: Newly Married Couple Pose With Paps