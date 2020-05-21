Days after announcing his proposal to her lady love Miheeka Bajaj, south superstar Rana Daggubati is now officially engaged. Amid the lockdown, the couple got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Taking to official Instagram account, Rana shared the ceremony picture where he is wearing a white shirt and lungi, sitting on a chair and waving his hand, Miheeka on the other hand, was seen smiling wide as she wore a beautiful tri-color saree for the event. The hot Baahubali actor captioned the pic, “And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥”. Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is Sonam Kapoor's Good Friend; Here's More About The Girl

The bride-to-be looked stunning in her embroider pink blouse, neatly plated silk saree and traditional necklace, earrings with a heavy bangle. She completed her look with subtle makeup, Bindi, and hair left open. Pictures of Rana and Miheeka’s Roka function go viral and will make you go aww. Also Read - Rana Daggubati, Fiance Miheeka Bajaj to Get Married in December Or Before That, Confirms Father Suresh Babu

Have a look at the pictures from their engagement:

View this post on Instagram @ranadaggubati ❤️✨ #miheekabajaj A post shared by Miheeka (@miheeka.bajaj) on May 20, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT

As soon as he shared the good news, his friends from the industry poured congratulatory comments.

On May 12, Rana Daggubati announced on social media with an adorable picture that Miheeka said yes and he captioned it, “And she said Yes #MiheekaBajaj.” (sic).

For the uninitiated, Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of interior design label and event management film Dew Drop Design Studio and has studied Interior Designing Chelsea University. She frequently travels between Hyderabad and Mumbai due to work purposes. Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi.