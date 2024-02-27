Home

Rana Daggubati Explains How His Illness Made Him ‘Mean’ Infront of People

In recent conclave meet actor Rana Daggubati talked revealed about the time when he was being mean with people. Read along to find out.

Gurugram: Bollywood Actor-producer Rana Daggubati and director Nag Ashwin made an appearance at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurugram. During the event, Rana opened up about his previous health battles. It is worth noting that Rana had undergone a kidney transplant a few years ago and a cornea transplant at a young age, he further talked about how his illness had caused him to become a different person. Read along.

Rana Daggubati Opens Up Being ‘Mean’ To People, Here’s Why

At the conclave meeting, Rana Daggubati recalled his time admitted to the hospital. He also mentioned that he was admitted to one of the most beautiful hospitals in the US. Rana expressed, “I was at Mayo (Clinic in the US), it’s the only place we could figure out what had happened to me. It’s funny because once you get into this life-threatening zone, you start looking at life very differently (sic).” It is worth noting the point that Daggubati’s life had a different perspective, he revealed, “Till then, everything I built or moved me forward had me in the centre. But you realise that’s not how things should be (sic).”

‘I was a Mean Person’, Says Rana Daggubati

At the Synapse 2024 Rana revealed that he turned out to be a mean person due to his prolonged illness that was physically taking him down, and that instance also made him mean. Rana expressed, ““Everyone saw me bulked up for Baahubali. So, everyone asked if I was ill and I didn’t want to answer them. It was harder for me to live with people in the city, it was too much. I started becoming a slightly mean person (sic).” Daggubati further revealed, “There was a point when if people asked about my health, I said unless you can donate a kidney or an eye, don’t ask about it. I didn’t like what I was doing (sic).”

Rana Daggubati On Being with Nature, ‘It Helped Me…’

While Rana was recovering from his illness, he had the opportunity to film in the jungle for Prabhu Solomon’s Tamil movie Kaadan. The film was released as Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. Rana stated, “Thankfully, I got the chance to shoot in the jungle, I was there for almost a year. I shot with elephants. Nobody judged me there, nobody there cared if I was sick. The silence there is what I needed in my life. Nature is a greater healer than anything else (sic).”

