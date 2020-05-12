Actor Rana Daggubati has got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. Yes, you heard us right! Breaking many hearts of his fans, he announced on social media with an adorable picture and he captioned it, “And she said Yes #MiheekaBajaj.” (sic) As soon as he shared the good news, his friends from the industry poured congratulatory comments. While Anil Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations my Hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you.” His Baahubali co-star Tamannaah commented, “Congratulations”. Also Read - Rana Daggubati Compares Doctors With Superheroes, Netizens School Him Over Essential Workers

Many other celebrities such as Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Rhea Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Adah Sharma among others poured him with the comments. Also Read - I Have Never Been in a Hurry to do Films: Rana Daggubati on Long Gap Between Movies

Take a look at the photo here:



Those who are eager to know about Rana’s mysterious fiance, Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of interior design label and event management film Dew Drop Design Studio and has studied Interior Designing Chelsea University. She frequently travels between Hyderabad and Mumbai due to work purposes. Speaking to You & I magazine, she revealed, “Hyderabad keeps me sane and in touch with my roots. It’s such a warm and loving city with wonderful people that I’ve grown up with. Most people in Hyderabad are like extended family more than friends. Mumbai, on the other hand, inspires me immensely, and constantly has me on the go. The city’s energy also charges you up to work harder and achieve all the goals you’ve set out for yourself.”



She is also close to Sonam Kapoor’s family – Anil, Sunita, Rhea, Anshula, Harshvardhan. She also has some friends from Bollywood such as Sagarika Ghatge, Kiara Advani, and Masaba Gupta. She is the sister of businessman Samarth Bajaj, who is married to designer Kunal Rawal’s sister Sasha. Miheeka is also the part of Boolani’s circle of friends which also includes Karan Boolani, longtime boyfriend of Rhea Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on Jan 8, 2019 at 12:44am PST



Rana Daggubati is best known for his role in Baahubali. He will be next seen in Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi.

We wish the couple heartiest congratulations!