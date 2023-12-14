Home

Rana Daggubati Goes Rogue, Releases Fierce Gangster Transformation Look For Director Teja’s Rakshasa Raja

Rana Daggubati on his birthday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Rakshasa Raja. The movie is a collaboration between the actor and director Teja.

Rana Daggubati unveiled the first look of his new film Rakshasa Raja on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to the South’s most celebrated actor, Rana Daggubati! As the Baahubali actor turned a year older today, he is once again all set to enthral his fans with another film. On December 14, the actor announced his next project titled Rakshasa Raja on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Along with the movie announcement, Rana unveiled the first look from the film. The movie marks the collaboration between actor Rana Daggubati and director Teja.

Taking to Instagram, Rana shared the first poster of the movie, featuring the actor holding a massive gun on one shoulder with bullets hanging off the other. The poster was designed in a retro fashion, and Rana can be seen holding a cigar in his mouth. Notably, the gold finger rings, Vibhoothi, and Tilak on Rana drew netizens’ attention. The fierce poster has skyrocketed anticipation for the movie among fans.

Take a look at the ‘Rakshasa Raja’ poster here:



Fans’ Reaction to the Rakshasa Raja’s Poster

As the poster went online, it received mixed reviews from fans. While some did not appreciate the design and look of the poster, others expressed excitement for Rana and Teja’s collaboration. One user commented, “Worst poster design ever in your movies,” while another wrote, “Rana Garu and Teja Garu combo back with Rakshasa Raja.”

Rakshasa Raja’s Cast and Crew

While Rana’s role is confirmed, the makers are yet to announce the entire cast of the movie. With the release of the first look, it is expected that the film’s cast and other details will be revealed soon.

After seeing the poster of ‘Rakshasa Raja,’ there is anticipation that the movie will captivate its audience, promising a visual spectacle with a fascinating narrative and stellar performances.

Rana Daggubati and Teja have previously worked together for Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which was released in 2017. Apart from Daggubati, the movie also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles.

What are your opinions on Rana Daggubati’s Rakshasa Raja’s poster?

