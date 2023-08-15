Home

Rana Daggubati issues apology to Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman over his recent comment. However, Rana's fans were not happy about it and said, 'No need to say sorry'.

Rana Daggubati Issues Apology to Sonam Kapoor Over 'Time-Wasting' Statement - Know The Whole Issue Here

Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday issued an apology to Sonam Kapoor for unintentionally trolling her over one of his comments at King of Kotha’s event. Daggubati recently attended an event for Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film King of Kotha in Hyderabad. In the event, Rana’s video went viral where he was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress. Rana applauded Dulquer’s patience and took a dig at the actress saying she was speaking to her husband over the phone about shopping while making the entire crew wait.

While Rana didn’t mention anyone’s name, Twitterati was quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam from the sets of the 2019’s The Zoya Factor. Quashing all the trolling, Rana on Tuesday, apologised to both Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman and issued a clarification about the same.

Rana Daggubati’s actual comment for Sonam Kapoor

Rana in a recent event was heard saying, “During the take, a big Hindi heroine was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment. That was Dulquer for us.”

Rana Daggubati’s apology post for Sonam Kapoor

Rana wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, which are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding” (sic).

I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

Rana Daggubati’s fans were not happy with his apology

Fans were unhappy to see how Rana took to his Twitter account to issue an apology to Sonam and Dulquer. A fan wrote, “What you previously stated was correct, there was no need to apologise..,” another wrote, “No need to say an apology…you can’t waste producers money for your personal joy. (sic)”. Another fan on the social media platform said, “No need of any apologies, you just express your intention about how a professional actor/actress should behave in the shooting spot (sic)”.

Meanwhile, King of Kotha is all set to release on August 24. The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, and Anikha Surendran.

