Rana Daggubati once returned film advances because he wasn’t ‘hot guy’ anymore

Rana Daggubati shared that saving his life became his biggest priority and realised his body was no longer 'hot'.

Renowned Bollywood and South Indian actor Rana Daggubati has opened up about a difficult phase in his life due to health issues. Following the massive success of Baahubali 2, he suffered kidney failure and serious heart problems. He underwent a transplant in the United States and returned to work after a long period of treatment and recovery. Speaking on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2, Rana revealed that his appearance changed completely after his illness. He shared that he was once known as the “hot guy” of Hyderabad, but after his health crisis, he no longer looked the same.

Rana Daggubati returned the advance money

Rana Daggubati shared that saving his life became his biggest priority. After spending a year in the United States following a strict diet and disciplined lifestyle, he realized that his body was no longer the same.

Rana revealed that before falling ill, he had signed several films and even accepted advances for them. Some of these projects were big action films, including one based on the story of a great wrestler. However, after his health crisis, he no longer felt physically fit for such demanding roles. As a result, he honestly returned the advances to the producers. “I no longer looked like those characters, which is why I returned the advances,” he said.

In the podcast, Rana Daggubati also spoke about his friend and actor Varun Tej. He shared that when Varun came to visit him, he felt during their conversation that Varun now resembled the “old” Rana more, while he himself had changed. Rana jokingly added that if he had not been an actor, he might not have been able to cope with such a transformation.

After his illness, Rana has been more cautious in choosing his work. In 2025, he starred in the film Kaantha alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and also served as a producer on the project. He also appeared in the second season of the series Rana Naidu and took on a few cameo roles.

On the digital front, he headlined Season 2 of Netflix’s Rana Naidu and hosted The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video between 2024 and 2025.

