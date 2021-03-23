Mumbai: The release of Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to rising cases of coronavirus in the country. However, Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie will be released as scheduled. The movie was set to hit theatres on March 26. Also Read - List of Hindi Movies Releasing in March 2021

Makers of the movie issued a statement mentioning that the release is being postponed in Hindi markets due to the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. "We have gone through some turbulent times since the past year and the situation hasn't changed much. While we thought everything was getting back to normalcy, the sudden rise in Covid cases are worrisome. Given the current situation, Eros International has decided to hold back the release of their upcoming release, Haathi Mere Saathi, the Hindi version from the trilingual adventure drama starring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. However, Eros Motion Pictures will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan, the Telugu and Tamil versions respectively", the official statement read.

The new release date for the movie in Hindi markers has not been announced so far. Film critic Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter sharing the news.

This comes on a day when India reported 40,715 new cases of coronavirus infections in 24 hours. Of the new cases, 24,645 were from Maharashtra alone. India now has a total of more than 3.45 lakh active cases while the death toll stands at over 1.6 lakh.