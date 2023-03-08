Home

Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati recently revealed that he felt uncomfortable swearing at his uncle Venkatesh who plays his on-screen father in the series.

Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati is all geared up for his upcoming crime-action series Rana Naidu. The actor who plays the titular role in the film, recently revealed that he found it really difficult to swear it his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati who plays his on-screen father in the movie. Venkatesh is making his OTT debut with the show, which is the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan. Rana admitted that the swearing dialogues with his uncle made him uneasy and uncomfortable at times. The show is created by Karan Anshuman, who is the writer, director and producer of the Emmy Awards-nominated drama series Inside Edge. Karan is also the creator, writer and director of the noir-action-thriller Mirzapur.

RANA DAGGUBATI SPILLS-THE-BEANS ON SHARING SCREEN-SPCE WITH HIS UNCLE VENKATESH

In a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Rana told “There was a nervousness because he was my uncle. I mean I play bad characters, man. So, by the time we came together (for the series), the characters were well-defined and we were in the character individually already. Also, it was in Hindi, and it was not our language of communication. So, it was the actors doing it. But it got really crazy while dubbing it in Telugu because I felt like I was discovering another show. I was like ‘Oh, God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home.’ So, we did well in Hindi as we didn’t know the foul words and anything enough, I guess.” On working with his uncle for the first time, the actor stated that “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.”

Rana Naidu will be streaming on Netflix from March 10, 2023 onwards. It also stars Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in crucial roles.

