How Rana Naidu Underlines Indian Filmmakers’ Tryst With Noir, Action And Sex!

Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh Daggubati's web show underlines Indian filmmakers’ tryst with noir, action and sex.

Rana Naidu’s Tryst With Noir, Action And Sex: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the real-life uncle-nephew portray the gangster father-son duo in the Netflix noir-actioner. The crime series adapted from the popular American show Ray Donovan brings the Sacred Games and Mirzapur vibes in terms of gore, profanity, action and sex. Even for someone who isn’t introduced to US shows, Rana Naidu hits the bull’s eye with depiction of sheer realism and power-packed performances. Rana and Venkatesh are spot-on with their character portrayals as they create their own charisma while getting into Liev Shreiber and Jon Voight’s shoes. The Suparn Verma-Karan Anshuman directorial is meant for the audiences who like to experiment with genres and enhance their binge-watching experience. The series explores the dark side of showbiz and the privileged wealthy businessmen, and how they are interlinked with underworld. There is nothing new in then depiction and narrative as it has been tried and tested earlier as well. However, it is the treatment and storytelling that makes Rana Naidu a binge-worthy series.

RANA NAIDU TAKES A FRESH TAKE ON MARITAL TENSIONS

Rana Naidu makes further attempt at bridging the North-South divide in the web space. The story of a dysfunctional Naidu family from Hyderabad set in the backdrop of Mumbai makes the series far more exciting. The big bad world of metropolitan urban rich sets the perfect pace for the show. But above all this is a story with a heart that does not lose its emotional grip despite the overt violence, swearing, abuse and sex scenes. Indeed, every sequence plays a crucial role in taking the story forward. But in-spite of having a sensitive emotional element Rana Naidu is strictly not for family viewing. Issues like marital tensions and handling of teenage children has been dealt with utmost honesty. How a sensible family deals with the problems of grown-ups and how everyone is there for each other in a family of gangsters with a dark past is an interesting aspect. The Naidu family unlike any other Gang lords shown in 80s Bollywood is far more compassionate yet humane. The directors and writers do not try to impose the morality into their characters.

RANA NAIDU TRANSPORTS YOU TO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE WORLD

Rana and Surveen Chawla’s relationship as on-screen husband and wife is one of the best part of the series. Apart from their acting prowess, their sizzling chemistry makes them look convincing as a couple who are very much in love. Surveen has never shied away when it comes to portrayal of sexuality. The actor is very much comfortable in her own skin and has always proven that she is uninhibited to give it her best shot whatever the character demands. Rana’s scenes with Venkatesh just make you understand the psyche of these extremely flawed characters. Abhishek Banerjee and Sushant Singh own their scenes with their grounded performances which helps the audiences to somewhere identify with the narrative. All actors on board transport you to a larger-than-life yet human world.

RANA NAIDU DEALS WITH LGBTQ, CHILD ABUSE WITH SENSITIVITY

Bringing up the issues of LGBTQ, child sex abuse and teenage infatuation has been done with a lot of emotional contexts. Surveen’s scenes with her kids going through hormonal changes and consoling a victim of child abuse have been filmed with sensitivity. While it is a great cinematic achievement by a filmmaker to balance a noir-drama with emotional aspects, the viewers are entirely hooked to the gore, profanity and erotica. Apart from movie buffs, the audiences of such films and series are more inclined to the visual medium. Rana Naidu is an engaging show for sure, but it cannot also be denied that sex and violence have been the easiest way for filmmakers to attract viewership. OTT is indeed a free-medium where there is no room for censorship and there’s nothing wrong with adult content, provided that it is age-defined. But it becomes problematic when abusive words, erotic scenes and crime sagas are commercialised without any context. Filmmakers and actors can easily fall into the trap of formulaic storytelling.

Rana Naidu is real, on your face with superb acting by all actors who have nailed their characters. The series is a prism about the harsh realities of life showcased through dramatic twists and turns. It would definitely be loved by a section of audiences who are fond of noir and edgy series. While it is definitely not meant for those who like to have light-hearted slice-of-life escapism. Yet, directors and writers will continue experimenting with their craft as long as there are takers for crime, action and sex.

Rana Naidu is streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages from March 10, 2023.

