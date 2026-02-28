Ranabaali First Look Out: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Romantic glimpse unveiled after VIROSH wedding – Watch

The celebrations are not stopping anytime soon. Just days after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26, fans woke up to another surprise, this time from the big screen. The makers of Ranabaali have unveiled a first-look video featuring the newlyweds, giving audiences a glimpse of their on-screen romance in the upcoming historical drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

The timing of the release has only added to the excitement. Shared as a special gesture to mark the couple’s wedding, the video blends reel and real in a way that has left fans emotional.

Ranabaali first-look video released

The video is set to the song “O Mere Saajan” from the film. Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, the track plays softly over visuals of a beautifully staged wedding sequence between their characters.

The clip begins with scenes of wedding preparations, decorated spaces, rituals in motion, and moments of anticipation. It then shows Rashmika and Vijay making a grand entry in traditional attire, looking regal and radiant. The visuals move from the ceremony to glimpses of their life together, offering short but warm moments that highlight their chemistry.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Towards the end, a message appears on screen: “Happy married life, Vijay and Rashmika,” making it clear that this was more than just a promotional drop, it was a celebration.

Watch the video here