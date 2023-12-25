Home

Ranbir-Alia Introduce Daughter RAHA to The World, Internet Melts ‘Half Kapoor-Half Bhatt’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showed their daughter Raha's face to the world on the occasion of Christmas. Here are a series of her photos that you can't miss!

In a heartwarming Christmas moment, the usually private Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out with their one-year-old daughter Raha for the first time, marking a special public debut for their family. Known for shielding their child from the limelight, the couple made a memorable appearance at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, capturing everyone’s attention.

Radiating joy, Ranbir tenderly carried their little one, while Alia stood proudly by their side. The tiny tot, named Raha, seemed unfazed by the paparazzi’s flashes, basking in the affectionate gaze of the cameras. Adorned in an elegant white frock and sporting adorable ponytails, she looked absolutely adorable.

The internet flooded with heartwarming comments and started admiring the precious addition to the Bollywood power couple’s life. They were amazed to see how cute baby Raha looks. Ranbir also tried to make her walk in front of the paps. The actor even asked the paps not to scream when he brings Raha in his arms. Alia, on the other hand, was really happy with Raha’s expressions. One of the internet users wrote, “Half Kapoor, Half Bhatt”. Another user said, “Adorable .. she looks more like her Dadaji Rishi Kapoor 🥰”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. On November 6, 2023, the couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

