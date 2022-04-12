Mumbai: TV actor Tejasswi Prakash is upset with the paparazzi for repeatedly interrogating Neetu Kapoor about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding plans. Neetu Kapoor was recently asked to clarify the date of Ranbir and Alia’s rumoured wedding in a video that went viral. In a video that went viral, Naagin 6 fame asked the paparazzi’s to stop bothering Neetu ma’am with wedding questions.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date Gets Changed, Says Rahul Bhatt - Here's The Truth !

Tejasswi said, “Mai sabke videos dekhti hu. Aap Neetu ma’am, Nora…sabko kitna pareshan karte ho. Kitni baar puchoge aap ma’am se shaadi kab hai, shaadi kab hai…Please unhe puchna band karo, main dekhti hu, kitna pareshan karte ho! Ab agar mujhe aur ek video dikha…” (I’ve gone through all of the vids. You people irritate Neetu ma’am and Nora so much. How many times will you inquire about the wedding date? Please don’t bother her with your questions; I’ve seen how much you’ve bothered her. If I come upon another video…). Also Read - Celeb Home Tour: Before Her Wedding, Let's Take A Look At Alia Bhatt's Bright And Vibrant Juhu Apartment | Watch Video

Watch Tejasswi talk about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Wears Karan Kundrra's Mom's Gold Bangle in Viral Video, #TejRan Fans Call it Proof of Roka

While several previous reports have claimed that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on either April 14 or 15, new rumours suggest that the date may have been postponed. No new wedding date has been confirmed yet, though the wedding is still speculated to happen in April.

Bright lights have already been installed in Ranbir’s Krishna Raj house and the Kapoor family’s RK Studio. On Monday, a car was sighted at Ranbir’s house, filled with Sabyasachi ensembles for the bride and groom, presumably for the wedding.

(With inputs from ANI)