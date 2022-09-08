Shamshera Failure: There is no other reason for a film’s failure other than its content not being good, said Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday as he opened up about the poor performance of his last release Shamshera. Ranbir Kapoor was speaking at the press conference here to promote his latest release Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, co-starring his actor-wife Alia Bhatt. Asked whether he feels Hindi movies are being unfairly treated in recent times, Kapoor said, “I will give the example of my own film. I will not talk about other films. Few weeks ago, my film ‘Shamshera’ was released. I didn’t feel any negativity.”Also Read - Bajrang Dal: Will Oppose If Any Bollywood Celebrity Comments Like Ranbir Kapoor On Our Religion, Culture

“The film didn’t run at box office, it is probably because the audience didn’t like the film. Eventually it is about the content,” he added. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on ‘Negative Environment’ Ahead of Brahmastra’s Release: 'Don't Spread Anything…'

In recent times, mainstream Hindi movies like Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, along with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, failed to register big numbers at the box office. Also Read - Brahmastra Beats RRR And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Even Before Release, Here's How - Check Detailed Report

Kapoor, known for movies such as Rockstar, Barfi! and Sanju, said the audiences will only be entertained if they are served good content.

“Who doesn’t want to go to the movies to experience a different emotion, get moved by characters, be entertained, get a great laugh, cry and feel something? We all want to feel that. If a film doesn’t work, there is no other reason. It is because the content is not good,” he added.

Brahmastra, directed by his frequent collaborator and close friend Ayan Mukerji, has been in the making for a long time and faced several delays due to various reasons.

-PTI inputs