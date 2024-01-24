Home

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Vicky Kaushal to Feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Contemporary Love Story – Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly bringing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together for a distinct and modern love story. Read the details.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has given us big dramatic period dramas, has an exciting collaboration in future, a report says. While Bhansali is still immersed in crafting the script for the much-anticipated musical drama Baiju Bawra featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, recent report suggests that he is in talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a distinct and modern love story. A source close to the film’s production revealed to Pinkvilla, “To set things straight, it’s an original love story and not Inshallah. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to take a step back from period dramas with an intense tone. He has been looking to make a love story, and this subject has been at the back of his mind for a while now. SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap into this genre.”

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have reportedly heard the narration and expressed their admiration for the script. While Alia has already committed to the project, discussions with Ranbir are said to be in the final stages. According to Pinkvilla, the love story envisioned by Bhansali revolves around the lives of two couples. The director has also initiated talks with Vicky Kaushal to play the male counterpart in one of the couples.

The source told the news portal, “Vicky is, of course, excited to come on board SLB’s film and is figuring out his dates for the later part of the year. Once the dates are sorted, he will sign the dotted lines. Vicky has loved the subject.”

Fans have eagerly expressed their anticipation for this unique collaboration, with one user noting, “The three best actors in the industry today. If the movie is good, then records can be broken.” Another user shared, “Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again? If it’s happening, the movie could create some magic on the big screen and could destroy the box office too. Please make it possible.”

As Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly await further updates, the possibility of witnessing Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s contemporary love story has already sparked excitement and high expectations within the industry and among fans.

