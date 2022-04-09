Ranbir-Alia’s wedding: One of Bollywood’s most anticipated weddings is approaching, and there is a lot of excitement. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting married to his ladylove and actor Alia Bhatt. The two are planning to marry next week. On April 17, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will hitch at RK Bungalow in Chembur, as per reports. The couple, their families, and friends have remained highly private about the wedding’s specifics. However, the groom’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor finally spoke up about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Numerologist Predicts Alia 'Kapoor' Will Bring More Luck to the Marriage

Neetu Kapoor revealed how private Ranbir and Alia are and how she wishes that their wedding takes place soon in a conversation with the Times of India. She said, “I’d like to acknowledge it and say it aloud. Today’s children, on the other hand, are quite different. I’m not aware of the big day because both of them are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye (Don’t know when they will do it. But it will happen and I wish it happens soon) because I love them both. Alia is a great young lady, and I admire her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They have a lot in common.” Also Read - Revealed: These Celebrities Will Attend Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party - See List Here

She spoke highly about his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law. She said, “Ranbir has a pure heart and is uncorrupted. He sees the bright side of everything. He isn’t envious of anyone or has any negative thoughts about them. Alia possesses the same quality. She has no enmity for anyone. They are self-assured and have nothing negative to say about anyone, even if their film is doing well or is more attractive. That is what I admire about them: they value everyone. They’re a match made in heaven, and they’re perfect for one other.” Also Read - Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding, Bride's Team Visits Groom's Residence For Preps- Video Goes Viral

Neetu Kapoor hoped to form a bond with Alia similar to the one she had with her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. She said, “I’m hoping I will when they marry and I want to be there. My mother-in-law and I had a fantastic relationship. I’m sure she loved me more than her son. We were buddies who spoke about anything and everything. In fact, I’d whine to her about my husband. We were quite honest with one other. I hope I can say the same thing about Alia since she is fantastic and incredible.”

While on the work front, the two will share the screen space together for the first time with Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film which also stars Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan will hit the theatres on September 09, 2022.

Are you excited about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding? Let us know.