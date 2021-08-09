Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Plans: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are some of the most famous B-town couples and they are now making fans go crazy with good news! Yes, as revealed by actor Lara Dutt, Ranbir and Alia will be getting married this year. Talking to Times Now, when asked about the couple’s marriage plans, Lara said, “I believe that they are getting married this year.” While calling herself from the old generation, Lara Dutta also mentioned that she doesn’t know much about young generation couples. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn’t even know if they are still together or not,” she said.Also Read - Vaani Kapoor Channels Ethnic Vibes in Blush Pink Suit by Anita Dongre’s Worth Rs 1. 7 Lakh

However, on being given Ranbir–Alia’s wedding as an example, Lara felt that they will tie the knot in 2021. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017, and they have even bonded with each other’s families. Alia is most of the time seen spending time with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On the other hand, Ranbir is also often seen chilling with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Also Read - Lara Dutta Can't Wait For Fans To Watch Her Bell Bottom Transformation And It's 'Worth It' | Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kept their relationship open. Last year, Ranbir opened up about his wedding plans with Alia in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.” Also Read - Lara Dutta Reveals Why She Signed For Indira Gandhi In Bell Bottom Even Before Reading Script

A few days ago, the diva took to her social media page to tell the world how much she is missing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She shared a couple of pictures wearing Ranbir Kapoor’s black cap with the inscription “High as your expectations.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have a few projects with them. The two will be seen together in Brahmastra.