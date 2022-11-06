Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first baby girl on Sunday morning.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Blessed With a Baby Girl: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have the biggest reason to rejoice as they welcomed their first baby girl on Sunday morning as per an Indian Express report. The power couple had rushed to HN Reliance hospital at around 7.30 AM. While the whole Kapoor clan, relatives and fans were eagerly waiting for the big announcement. Alia gave birth to their baby girl few minutes back reportedly. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022. The duo confirmed Alia’s pregnancy in June 2022 and ever since the gossip mills and paparazzi have been excited about the baby on board.

Ranbir and Alia were paired for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

