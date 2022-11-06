Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Expecting Baby Kapoor Soon, Mahesh Bhatt Reacts: ‘A New Sun to Rise’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting Baby Kapoor soon in the next 48 hours. An elated Mahesh Bhatt expressed his joy.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Expecting Baby Kapoor Soon: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be parents anytime soon in the next 48 hours as per recent reports by multiple media sources. The power couple who rushed to H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Goregaon are all set to welcome baby Kapoor. As the Kapoor clan and the actors’ fans and followers are rejoiced by the grand news. Alia’s filmmaker father reacted to the news as he was elated to the awaited arrival of his grandchild. Alia and Ranbir got hitched in April 2022 and later announced their pregnancy on June 2022. Alia took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.”

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT’S INSTAGRAM POST ABOUT HER PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT:

MAHESH BHATT EXPRESSES JOY ON ALIA BHATT’S AWAITED DELIVERY

Bhatt, in an interaction with ETimes said, “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life.” An India Today source also stated that Ranbir and Alia could embrace parenthood in the next 48 hours. The source told, “She is likely to deliver either on Sunday or Monday. She’s in good health and Ranbir has cancelled all his work commitments to be by her side.”

Ranbir and Alia shared the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva released in September 2022.

