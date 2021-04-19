Mumbai: Maldives has become the go-to holiday destination for celebrities since the lockdown started. Bollywood’s lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have headed for a vacation to the Maldives amid Maharashtra Janta Curfew. The curfew has led everyone to leave the city and the couple decided to spend some quality time together and therefore they make their way to the tropical island. Also Read - Gangubhai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt To Have Direct-To-OTT Release?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport today morning as they checked in for their flight to Maldives. The Bollywood actors who tested negative for coronavirus were seen twinning in white. The couple wore black masks to cover their faces. Also Read - Planning a Trip to The Maldives? The Country is Planning to Vaccinate Tourists Upon Arrival | Deets Inside

Check out a few pictures of Alia and Ranbir from the airport:

Also Read - Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19: ‘The Only Time Being Negative Is A Good Thing’

Earlier, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also jetted off to the Maldives for vacation. While Shraddha Kapoor is back from the island.

On April 14, Alia had shared an Instagram story where she mentioned – tested negative. She wrote, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I’m taking care and staying safe. Please do the same. Love to you all. (sic)”

