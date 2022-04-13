Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding Latest Update: The biggest wedding of the year is happening on April 14 and fans are super-excited as they are waiting for the latest updates on Ralia (Ranbir-Alia)’s wedding. Today, April 13 will mark Ranbir and Alia’s mehendi ceremony and their has been tight security outside the house. The workers, staff and security guards’ phone cameras have been covered with stickers to avoid inside photos being leaked to the media.Also Read - Ranbir Alia Wedding: Tejasswi Prakash Expresses Disappointment For Bugging Neetu Kapoor With Wedding Date - Watch Viral Video

Watch the video from Ranbir Kapoor’s Vastu building ahead of mehendi ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date Gets Changed, Says Rahul Bhatt - Here's The Truth !

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Also Read - Celeb Home Tour: Before Her Wedding, Let's Take A Look At Alia Bhatt's Bright And Vibrant Juhu Apartment | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Juta Chupai Rasam at Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

On the day of wedding, one such ceremony is the ‘joota chupai rasam/joota churai rasam’ where the bridesmaids steal groom’s wedding shoes and ask for money to return them. All you fans would surely be left shocked after hearing the amount Ranbir has kept aside for this ceremony. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source has opened up about the exciting joota churai rasam. “Mostly Alia’s girl gang will be in charge of stealing Ranbir’s shoes. A budget of one lakh has been kept aside for the same”, the source revealed.

Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai, Ila Arun confirms the big wedding and congratulates ‘soon to be mother-in-law’ Soni Razdan

Singer-actor Ila Arun just confirmed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s rumoured wedding by sharing a special social media note congratulating the latter’s parents Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ila Arun shared an all-smiles picture featuring her with Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan. Sharing the snap, she wrote, “Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. God Bless Aliya and Ranbir.”