Ujjain: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to seek blessings at Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple but they had to return without the holy Darshan. On Tuesday evening, several members of the Bajrang Dal gathered outside the temple to stop Ranbir from entering the premises. The couple was promoting their upcoming movie Brahmastra in Ujjain when the incident took place.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Kerala Report: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Gets The Biggest Release Post-Pandemic, Check Screen Count And Other Details

Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, Narottam Mishra now spoke about the incident and said it was the actors’ call to not do the Darshan. In his latest statement to a New Indian Express journalist, Mishra said, “The Ujjain administration has briefed me about the entire episode. The couple was requested by the administration to go ahead with offering prayers.” Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's Old 'Beef' Statement Triggers Protest at Mahakaleshwar Temple, He And Alia Bhatt Return Without Darshan - Watch Video

RANBIR KAPOOR, ALIA BHATT WERE ‘NOT STOPPED’ AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE, SAYS MINISTER

The home minister added that the security was ready and no one stopped Ranbir-Alia from entering the temple and performing the Puja but they changed their decision in the end. “There was adequate security, but they decided on their own to not go there. No one stopped them. No one stopped them from offering prayers. They decided on their own not to go there. No one stopped them. All other members of the film crew, including director Ayan Mukerji, offered prayers at the temple. Actors should abstain from using words which insult people’s sentiments,” he explained. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Prediction And Advance Booking Report: How Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Can End Bollywood’s Dry Spell With This Astra-Verse

Meanwhile, the local police in Ujjain, have booked an alleged Bajrang Dal worker, Dilip under Section 353 for getting physical with on duty cops, during protests outside the Mahakal Temple on Tuesday evening. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 7, 2022

BAJRANG DAL LEADER SAYS RANBIR KAPOOR IS A BEEF LOVER AND THEREFORE, THE PROTESTS

The journalist also shared the videos of the protestors from outside the temple on Tuesday evening. Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Chaubey also spoke on the camera about being upset with Ranbir for calling himself a ‘beef lover.’ “We will intensify the protests and will not allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to enter the Temple. Ranbir Kapoor said on camera that eating beef is good. Bajrang Dal will not allow a beef-eater from entering the Temple,” said Chaube while speaking to the New Indian Express reporter Anuraag Singh.

BRAHMASTRA GEARS UP FOR RELEASE AMID BOYCOTT CALLS

Brahmastra, which is one of the most ambitious projects of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar’s film production company, is slated to hit the screens on September 9. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others apart from Ranbir and Alia. It also features a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been facing a boycott call over social media for multiple reasons for many days now. Despite that, it has shown a major advance booking trend in the market. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Brahmastra!