Brahmastra’s shoot has been completed after 5 long years. To celebrate the day, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to seek the blessings. They have announced the film wrap with a picture on a boat with several sadhus from Varanasi. In another pic, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia were seen posing in the temple with tilak on their foreheads and garlands around their necks. While Ranbir was spotted is in a white t-shirt with red shirt, Alia wore a yellow long dress. Ranbir posed for the camera with folded hands.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother, Daughter Groove to 'Meri Jaan' From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Delight The Internet | Watch

Have a look at the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

