Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for his bizarre and controversial statements. After taking a dig at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra in the last few days, now his latest target is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the last few days, he has been tweeting his predictions over Bollywood celebrities. Recently, he claimed that Alia and Ranbir will get married in 2022 after will divorce after 15 years.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Likely to Play Dada in Sourav Ganguly Biopic

KRK wrote: “Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!” Not just their marriage, KRK made predictions about Kangana Ranaut and Tabu too. In his tweets, he mentioned that both the actresses will never get married. Also Read - KRK Makes Bizarre Predictions For Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others, Gets Brutally Trolled

The critic got heavily trolled on Twitter for his predictions. A netizen wrote, “Why are you predicting everything bad. Kuch acha ni bol sakte.” Another one wrote: “Abbey tumhara divorce kabhi nahin hoga kiyun ki tumko biwi mil gayi yehi duniya ka sabse bada miracle ha Also Read - KRK on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: Mujhe Pata The Yeh Shaadi Zyada Saal Nahi Chal Sakti Kyunki Aamir Bhai Bahot Rangeen Mizaj Aadmi Hai

He even claimed that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sons will not become successful actors because ‘of their wrong names’. He even did a blind prediction and wrote, “Prediction 04- This actor will become a big star but after the death of his father only!”

For those people, who ask about my children partners! Pls note, my wife was my first girlfriend. I didn’t know about girlfriend before meeting my wife. And My children also don’t know about girlfriend boyfriend. They never talk about it. They will meet someone for lifetime only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 14, 2021