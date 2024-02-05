Home

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Perform at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Check Videos From Dance Rehearsals

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Perform at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Check Videos From Dance Rehearsals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reached Ambani's Jamnagar home ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration - WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is about to marry his ladylove Radhika Merchant. A pre-wedding invitation card for the couple appeared online recently, indicating that the events will start on March 1, 2024, and go until March 8, 2024. As a result, the Kankotri festivities are already being prepared for, including dancing practice sessions and other related activities. Amidst all this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Raha. Apparently, the duo have flown to Gujarat and are probably going to perform at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Trending Now

Ranbir Kapoor’s fan club released a video featuring Bollywood’s favourite couple at Ambani’s Jamnagar home. They are presumably performing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. Ranbir-Alia arrived in their most casual attire in the video that went viral on social media. While Ranbir chose an all-black ensemble while Alia Bhatt opted for a baggy white t-shirt and black pants.

You may like to read

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Arrive in Gujarat – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding invitation went viral a few days ago. The Ambani clan reportedly posted it to signal the beginning of the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3, 2024. Along with the card, there was a handwritten message from Mukesh and Nita explaining their decision to start Anant’s new chapter in Jamnagar, Gujarat. For the unversed, the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet rituals for Anant and Radhika will start on March 1, 2024, and last through March 8, 2024, according to the same Ambani fan page.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.