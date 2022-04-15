As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot yesterday, April 15 at Vastu home in the presence of their family members and close friends, their pictures from the big day took over the internet in a few seconds. Alia had officially announced her wedding with Ranbir and shared kiss photos for the first time. Their pheras took place in the balcony of their home where they had spend their most of the time. But, what was more interesting about the #Ralia wedding that the couple only took four pheras instead of seven as per the tradition.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree Inspired by Kangana Ranaut And Sonam Kapoor's Sarees - Who Wore it Better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌀BOLLYWOOD INSTANT UPDATES🌀 (@b0llywood.club)

Also Read - Karan Johar Dances on 'Radha', Alia-Ranbir Groove to 'Chaiyyan Chaiyyan' in Viral Videos From Mehendi- Watch

Alia-Ranbir took four pheras at their wedding

The pandit, who has been with the Kapoors for years, made Alia-Ranbir took only four pheras at their wedding. Alia’s half brother Rahul Bhatt revealed India Today, “They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed,” he said. Further, Rahul shared that the pandit explained the significance of each phera, “Ek hota hain dharm ke liye (One is for religion), ek hota hain santaan ke liye (One is for child). Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

Know the significance of four pheras that Alia-Ranbir took at their wedding

It has been said that every Hindu wedding has seven pheras. The tradition is that groom and bride take rounds around the sacred fire and repeat wedding vows (promises) to each other. While most other cultures take seven pheras, Gujaratis and Sindhis take four pheras around the fire.

According to indiaparenting.com, it is said that at least four pheras should be taken around agni, therefore, a few Hindus, to cut short the time, opt for four pheras that signify the four main aims of life: Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha.

Dharma signifies the spirit of righteousness and one’s duty to follow the religion devoutly.

Artha signifies the path one and right means that one should take for earning one’s wealth and livelihood, striving for material gain and success, and endeavouring to help the poor and unprivileged whenever possible.

Kama is the God of Love. This ‘phera’ thus symbolizes the love and dedication that a married couple should have towards each other. They should support and stand for each other, ‘for better or worse’, for the rest of their lives.

Moksha, the last phera signifies liberation of suffering. Once a person gets married and encounters the bliss of marital fulfillment, he will find liberation from the sufferings and pains of unmarried life.